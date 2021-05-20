Queen Elizabeth Naming Prince William, Kate Middleton The New Prince And Princess Of Wales?

Who will be the next Prince of Wales? One report says Queen Elizabeth will soon step aside, making room for Prince Charles on the throne. This would leave some titles vacant for Prince William and Kate Middleton. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘The New Prince And Princess Of Wales’

According to New Idea, Queen Elizabeth is privately preparing to step down as monarch. “The Queen knows that she isn’t getting any younger,” a source says, “and now seems like the right time for her to hand over more responsibility to the younger royals, specifically Kate and William.” Prince William and Middleton recently rebranded their Instagram handle from its place of resilience, @kensingtonroyal, to their titles, @DukeandDuchessofCambridge.

While this may seem like an innocuous change, it’s really a sign that Prince William and Middleton are preparing for their imminent transition to a higher title. A source says, “Plans are actively in place to launch them as Prince and Princess of Wales, with the Queen and Charles’ blessings.” The article concludes with an insider adding that “both current monarch and the future one are in complete agreement that William and Kate deserve that title.”

What’s Going On With Prince William And Kate Middleton?

Gossip Cop has debunked too many versions of this story Queen Elizabeth has no plans to step down. Even after the death of her beloved Prince Philip, she still plans to serve the commonwealth until her death. Bearing this in mind, this story is impossible.

The bit in this story about the Instagram name change makes no sense whatsoever. If Prince William and Middleton really wanted to prepare for new titles, then why reset all fo their social media handles to their current titles? Surely that’s just making more work in the future.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge changed their social media profiles to coincide with the launch of their YouTube channel. In all likelihood, the two will one day inherit the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales. However, Prince Charles needs to be coronated before that happens.

Other Bogus Stories

This is the same outlet that just claimed that Prince Charles had been dethroned by Meghan Markle as a result of her Oprah Winfrey interview. Who sits atop the throne is not a matter of being liked by the public or not. New Idea then claimed Prince Charles had ordered Prince Harry to divorce Markle so he could be king.

Prince Charles also supposedly dumped Camilla Parker Bowles last month, yet that’s never been mentioned again. With a track record this bad, you can safely disregard any royal stories from this tabloid. Prince Charles is still the Prince of Wales, so this story is completely false.

