Queen Elizabeth Has 'Demoted' Camilla Parker Bowles. According To New Report

Contrary to what the tabloid says, the term does have a deep history in royalty. Grace Kelly was known as princess consort in Monaco, and Queen Victoria's husband Prince Albert (of Royal Albert Hall fame) gained the title prince consort after his death. It’s a term used when people marry from unequal social rank and isn’t a demotion or anything like that. Furthermore, if Bowles is so desperate to become queen, why not simply wait for this all out? When Prince Charles becomes King, he can kind of do whatever he wants. This story is designed to make Bowles like a power-hungry vixen, but the truth is much more boring.