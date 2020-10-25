The royal family isn’t just a family. It’s a centuries-old institution loaded with more titles and rules than you could understand in a lifetime. These rules and titles will come into effect when Prince Charles takes the throne, and Camilla Parker Bowles receives a new title. One tabloid claims she’s just been personally demoted by Queen Elizabeth, so Gossip Cop is investigating the rumor.
According to the Globe, “Prince Charles’ conniving wife” Bowles is angry after “being officially robbed of her dream of becoming queen.” She’s been demoted by the queen down to princess consort, and is now “demanding that Charles get the rulings reversed.” A royal source says she “is totally humiliated.”
The tabloid says the term is “a totally invented name” which has “never been used in royal history.” To make matters, “Her Majesty declared Camilla… has no senior standing in her own right,” which would severely hamper the amount of power she would have over the rest of the family. Bowles isn’t taking it lying down, and “would do anything to become Queen Camilla.”
There has been no change in the title plan and therefore no demotion. Since she joined the royal family in 2005, the plan has always been for Bowles to become princess consort, not queen or queen consort as has been the custom for past wives of kings. The reasons are complicated, but it is essentially it's because the Duchess of Cornwall is Prince Charles' second wife and she is not mother to the next in the line of succession after Prince Charles, Prince William.
Contrary to what the tabloid says, the term does have a deep history in royalty. Grace Kelly was known as princess consort in Monaco, and Queen Victoria's husband Prince Albert (of Royal Albert Hall fame) gained the title prince consort after his death. It’s a term used when people marry from unequal social rank and isn’t a demotion or anything like that. Furthermore, if Bowles is so desperate to become queen, why not simply wait for this all out? When Prince Charles becomes King, he can kind of do whatever he wants. This story is designed to make Bowles like a power-hungry vixen, but the truth is much more boring.
Bowles is targeted constantly by this tabloid with increasingly absurd stories. In a wild story last year it claimed she physically attacked Queen Elizabeth after having one too many drinks. The only proof it had was an “eye wound,” or as normal people would call it, red-eye. The queen gets it from time to time, but there was never any drunken attack. Gossip Cop will give it some credit though, it's a creative story.
The tabloid also claimed Prince Charles would allow Bowles to die of cancer so he could avoid getting a divorce. This was part of a long-running saga surrounding the queen ordering her song to get a divorce. Bowles stood by Prince Charles’s side through his COVID-19 diagnosis and will stand by his side at his coronation. There is no truth to these divorce rumors, and clearly, we can see the “royal sources” Globe claims to have cannot be trusted.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.