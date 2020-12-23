Queen Elizabeth Given 'Months To Live' After Cardiac Incident?

Was Queen Elizabeth II given months, if not weeks, to live after being hospitalized with heart failure in April? One tabloid claimed the queen had called her children and grandchildren to give them her final requests, and even told Prince Charles to begin preparations for her funeral. Gossip Cop came across the rumor some time ago but decided to let the events play out before we reached our final judgment.
“Queen Has Just Months To Live!” screamed the headline above an article out of the National Enquirer. The tabloid insisted that Queen Elizabeth had hidden “a tragic secret” as she delivered her “inspiring televised message” about the British response to the coronavirus crisis. Just before she’d gone on the air, the queen had supposedly been “hospitalized with heart failure” and had been told by doctors that she “has only months to live” according to palace sources who spoke with the outlet.
Queen Elizabeth reportedly “ordered aides and family members to hush up her collapse” in an effort to “avoid feeding the nation’s fears.” The outlet's source said. “Her Majesty’s heart is failing badly and she was given months, maybe only weeks, to live." The troubles began as the queen was working on her speech when “she suddenly slumped over her desk, gasping for breath, her face white as a sheet.”
An aide raised the alarm and doctors rushed to her side and summoned an ambulance, overriding her insistence on staying in her personal quarters. It was a good thing she did.
“I’m told the queen would have passed away,” the “palace insider” added. “But her death is imminent – and the family is still torn asunder. It’s a very desperate situation.” Though it was certainly terrible news, Queen Elizabeth reportedly took it all “in stride,” with the insider adding, “She said duty must always come first.”
The royal insider went on to claim that Queen Elizabeth summoned her eldest son, Prince Charles, to her side and “gave the Prince of Wales explicit orders to begin the initial preparations for her state funeral!” The queen also “begged” Prince William and Prince Harry to “make peace for the sake of the monarchy” and “scolded” their wives for “their role in the troubles.”
This was her brave final farewell. She knows she’s facing her last days and desperately wanted to get her family in line before she said goodbye to the country she loves.
It’s been several months since this tabloid published its laughable article, and not one bit of it has come true. There have been no further reports of a supposed “heart failure,” and Queen Elizabeth is still very much alive. This isn’t even the first time that the Enquirer claimed the queen was at death’s door. Perhaps because the aging monarch is a whopping 94-years-old, tabloids feel comfortable hedging their bets and publishing articles claiming she’s on her deathbed, but there’s a good chance the Queen of England will outlast us all.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
