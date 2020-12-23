Queen Elizabeth Given 'Months To Live' After Cardiac Incident?

Gossip Cop's Take

It’s been several months since this tabloid published its laughable article, and not one bit of it has come true. There have been no further reports of a supposed “heart failure,” and Queen Elizabeth is still very much alive. This isn’t even the first time that the Enquirer claimed the queen was at death’s door. Perhaps because the aging monarch is a whopping 94-years-old, tabloids feel comfortable hedging their bets and publishing articles claiming she’s on her deathbed, but there’s a good chance the Queen of England will outlast us all.