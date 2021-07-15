Queen Elizabeth ‘Begs’ Meghan Markle To Let Her See Her Great-Grandchildren?

Has Queen Elizabeth resorted to begging Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to let her see Archie and Lilibet? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates.

Queen Elizabeth Secretly Summoned The Sussexes?

This week, New Idea reports Queen Elizabeth made secret demands of Prince Harry while he was in the UK for the statue unveiling. According to new reports, the Sussexes may make a trek to London together in September. While the trip would reportedly be to celebrate the newly erected statue of Princess Diana, the tabloid insists they were actually summoned by the queen. A source explains to the outlet that Queen Elizabeth laid down the law when she visited Harry when he was staying at Frogmore Cottage earlier this month.

The source spills, “It wasn’t only a friendly visit, despite everyone trying to make it so. Her Majesty told Harry in no uncertain terms that he and Meghan were humiliating the family, but also themselves, by constantly sounding off about the monarchy and the royals and then pulling bizarre stunts like naming their newborn daughter after her. The Queen is understandably furious, but she also can’t stand Harry embarrassing himself by misfiring insults from halfway around the world at the institution that gave him every privilege that most would only dream of.”

Queen Elizabeth Demands Sussex Children Visit The UK?

Apparently, the queen is “tired of all the miscommunication” and has demanded she speak to both Harry and Markle in person. But most of all, she wants to see her great-grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet. The tabloid then consults a “royal expert” who muses, “I would hope that the current rift will one day be healed and that they can all forgive and forget so that the cousins can all get to know one another,” adding, “This is a heartbreaking situation, but I can’t see it happening any time soon.”

The report includes a blurb about Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 6-year-old daughter Charlotte. The tabloid alleges she’s been chatting up everyone in Kensington Palace, begging anyone who will listen to bring Archie and Lilibet over to the UK so she can play with them. An insider tells the outlet, “Charlotte’s quite a canny little thing and has probably overheard her parents talking about Uncle Harry’s kids, Archie and Lili. Kate also suspects maybe one of her school friends has been talking about the Sussexes after overhearing some adult gossip.”

Queen Elizabeth Demands: ‘Let Me See Archie & Lilibet’?

So, is it true the queen is insisting Harry and Markle bring their children to the UK in September? It seems unlikely. It’s true Harry is slated to return to the UK in September for a more extravagant celebration of the Princess Diana memorial (since the first one was significantly scaled back due to COVID). There’s also been speculation that Meghan Markle could potentially join him in his trip across the pond. But the accuracy of the report ends there.

The tabloid jumps back and forth with its story, originally claiming she was “begging” the Sussexes to return to the UK before suggesting she actually was “demanding” them to return. Either way, the outlet provides no proof that her request was actually made. Furthermore, even the tabloid admits tensions have been easing lately between the royals since Lilibet’s arrival. The queen was reportedly one of the first to meet Lilibet, talking with her great-granddaughter over a video call. It doesn’t seem like there’s a lot of miscommunication there.

And lastly, there have been reports contesting the idea that Markle will be ready to travel by September. With Markle’s attendance in question, it certainly casts further doubt that the Sussexes’ children will be crossing the pond. It’s clear the tabloid had no story and wildly speculated to make up for it.

The Tabloid On The Sussexes

It’s hard to trust anything New Idea publishes about the Sussexes. This is the same tabloid that just reported Prince William was calling a “crisis meeting” to figure out the “nightmare” situation Prince Harry had put them in. Then, the magazine alleged William and Harry had an explosive fight after the Princess Diana statue unveiling. And the outlet has claimed more than once that Prince Harry is “trapped” in his marriage to Meghan Markle. Obviously, the tabloid is no friend of the Sussexes or the truth.

More News From Gossip Cop

Russell Crowe’s Sons Are All Grown Up And Look Just Like Their Famous Dad

Queen Elizabeth Naming Prince William, Kate Middleton As The New Prince And Princess Of Wales?

Report: Prince Andrew Nearly Broke And Homeless

Report: ‘Intimate’ Photos Of Prince William, Kate Middleton That Buckingham Palace Tried To ‘Bury’ Resurface