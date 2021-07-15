Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Drew and Jonathan Scott pose for pictures at the Emmy Awards red carpet News Renovation From ‘Property Brothers’ Lawsuit Exposed In Viral Tik Tok, See Pics Of Allegedly Shoddy Construction Here

Are things as prim and proper as they seem on HGTV’s Property Brothers? Well, according to a now-viral TikTok there may be more than meets the eye to the home renovation show. Do Drew and Jonathon Scott have some explaining to do? What’s The Tea On The ‘Property Brothers’ Lawsuit? The TikTok, posted by @thezenblonde […]

 by Eric Gasa
Kourtney Kardashian wears a silver dress on the red carpet News Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian’s Vegas Trip Sparks Marriage Rumors, Here’s What We Know

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have captured the hearts and minds of millions. A recent trip to Las Vegas has sparked rumors that the two have gotten hitched. Gossip Cop investigates. What Happens In Vegas… A few days ago, Kardashian posted a series of progressively blurry photographs of herself and Barker walking around a hotel. […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Queen Elizabeth in a blue outfit looking at Meghan Markle in a navy outfit Royals Queen Elizabeth ‘Begs’ Meghan Markle To Let Her See Her Great-Grandchildren?

Has Queen Elizabeth resorted to begging Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to let her see Archie and Lilibet? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates. Queen Elizabeth Secretly Summoned The Sussexes? This week, New Idea reports Queen Elizabeth made secret demands of Prince Harry while he was in the UK […]

 by Ariel Gordon
side by side photos of Renee Zellweger and Christina Haack Celebrities Christina Haack ‘Warning’ Renee Zellweger About Dating Ex-Husband Ant Anstead, Tells Her To ‘Tread Carefully’?

Flip or Flop’s Christina Haack made headlines last fall for divorcing her husband Ant Anstead. Now, he’s moved on with Renée Zellweger, and one tabloid is saying there’s something worrying about the relationship. Gossip Cop investigates. Christina Haack Warning Her Ex’s New Partner? According to Star, Haack thinks her ex’s new relationship with Zellweger is […]

 by Cortland Ann
Royals

Queen Elizabeth ‘Begs’ Meghan Markle To Let Her See Her Great-Grandchildren?

A
Ariel Gordon
10:00 am, July 15, 2021
Queen Elizabeth in a blue outfit looking at Meghan Markle in a navy outfit
(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Has Queen Elizabeth resorted to begging Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to let her see Archie and Lilibet? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates.

Queen Elizabeth Secretly Summoned The Sussexes?

This week, New Idea reports Queen Elizabeth made secret demands of Prince Harry while he was in the UK for the statue unveiling. According to new reports, the Sussexes may make a trek to London together in September. While the trip would reportedly be to celebrate the newly erected statue of Princess Diana, the tabloid insists they were actually summoned by the queen. A source explains to the outlet that Queen Elizabeth laid down the law when she visited Harry when he was staying at Frogmore Cottage earlier this month.

The source spills, “It wasn’t only a friendly visit, despite everyone trying to make it so. Her Majesty told Harry in no uncertain terms that he and Meghan were humiliating the family, but also themselves, by constantly sounding off about the monarchy and the royals and then pulling bizarre stunts like naming their newborn daughter after her. The Queen is understandably furious, but she also can’t stand Harry embarrassing himself by misfiring insults from halfway around the world at the institution that gave him every privilege that most would only dream of.”

Queen Elizabeth Demands Sussex Children Visit The UK?

Apparently, the queen is “tired of all the miscommunication” and has demanded she speak to both Harry and Markle in person. But most of all, she wants to see her great-grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet. The tabloid then consults a “royal expert” who muses, “I would hope that the current rift will one day be healed and that they can all forgive and forget so that the cousins can all get to know one another,” adding, “This is a heartbreaking situation, but I can’t see it happening any time soon.”

The report includes a blurb about Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 6-year-old daughter Charlotte. The tabloid alleges she’s been chatting up everyone in Kensington Palace, begging anyone who will listen to bring Archie and Lilibet over to the UK so she can play with them. An insider tells the outlet, “Charlotte’s quite a canny little thing and has probably overheard her parents talking about Uncle Harry’s kids, Archie and Lili. Kate also suspects maybe one of her school friends has been talking about the Sussexes after overhearing some adult gossip.”

Queen Elizabeth Demands: ‘Let Me See Archie & Lilibet’?

So, is it true the queen is insisting Harry and Markle bring their children to the UK in September? It seems unlikely. It’s true Harry is slated to return to the UK in September for a more extravagant celebration of the Princess Diana memorial (since the first one was significantly scaled back due to COVID). There’s also been speculation that Meghan Markle could potentially join him in his trip across the pond. But the accuracy of the report ends there.

The tabloid jumps back and forth with its story, originally claiming she was “begging” the Sussexes to return to the UK before suggesting she actually was “demanding” them to return. Either way, the outlet provides no proof that her request was actually made. Furthermore, even the tabloid admits tensions have been easing lately between the royals since Lilibet’s arrival. The queen was reportedly one of the first to meet Lilibet, talking with her great-granddaughter over a video call. It doesn’t seem like there’s a lot of miscommunication there.

And lastly, there have been reports contesting the idea that Markle will be ready to travel by September. With Markle’s attendance in question, it certainly casts further doubt that the Sussexes’ children will be crossing the pond. It’s clear the tabloid had no story and wildly speculated to make up for it.

The Tabloid On The Sussexes

It’s hard to trust anything New Idea publishes about the Sussexes. This is the same tabloid that just reported Prince William was calling a “crisis meeting” to figure out the “nightmare” situation Prince Harry had put them in. Then, the magazine alleged William and Harry had an explosive fight after the Princess Diana statue unveiling. And the outlet has claimed more than once that Prince Harry is “trapped” in his marriage to Meghan Markle. Obviously, the tabloid is no friend of the Sussexes or the truth.

More News From Gossip Cop

Russell Crowe’s Sons Are All Grown Up And Look Just Like Their Famous Dad

Queen Elizabeth Naming Prince William, Kate Middleton As The New Prince And Princess Of Wales?

Report: Prince Andrew Nearly Broke And Homeless

Report: ‘Intimate’ Photos Of Prince William, Kate Middleton That Buckingham Palace Tried To ‘Bury’ Resurface

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.