Queen Elizabeth 'Begging' Prince Harry To Come Home For Christmas?

We also want to point out that last year, the queen was 94 and Prince Philip was turning 99. They’re still here, so you can’t really make that argument that they’re both old when they’ve been in their nineties for years now. Plus, it is expected for Prince Harry and Markle to travel to the United Kingdom in 2021 for their court case against the Mail on Sunday, so Gossip Cop can nip that Markle bashing in the bud.