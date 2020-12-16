Queen Elizabeth 'Begging' Prince Harry To Come Home For Christmas?

In an ordinary year, the royal family would celebrate Christmas at Sandringham estate, but 2020 is no ordinary year. One tabloid claims that a desperate Queen Elizabeth is now pleading with Prince Harry to come home to England for the holidays. Gossip Cop investigates.
In its cover story, New Idea claims that a crying Queen Elizabeth “was holding out hope that grandson Prince Harry and great-grandchild Archie might visit over the festive season,” but COVID-19 made that possibility pretty much impossible. A royal expert tells the tabloid that “it would have been an ideal opportunity for Harry and Meghan to fly over and spend quality time with them,” but the Sussexes didn’t come to the UK soon enough.
This source says, “The queen is 95 next year and Prince Philip 100… how many more opportunities will there be for them to see” Prince Harry and his family? The tabloid says that the Duke of Sussex will likely “return to England next year, but” he likely will not be accompanied by Markle. The article concludes by saying that Queen Elizabeth “will be sad not to see Archie growing up, as she takes pride in her great-grandchildren.”
This story is barely a story. Prince Harry isn’t coming home for Christmas because there is no Christmas gathering happening at all. This so-called source acts like his lack of presence is an indictment on the Sussexes when all they’re doing is staying safe. It’s a bad situation, but it truly cannot be helped.
We also want to point out that last year, the queen was 94 and Prince Philip was turning 99. They’re still here, so you can’t really make that argument that they’re both old when they’ve been in their nineties for years now. Plus, it is expected for Prince Harry and Markle to travel to the United Kingdom in 2021 for their court case against the Mail on Sunday, so Gossip Cop can nip that Markle bashing in the bud.
While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won’t be able to spend Christmas in England, today we found out how they’ll be passing the time. The royals announced a new podcast series that will run through December, followed by a new podcast in 2021. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to build their own lives in America outside of the purview of the royal family.
We already busted this tabloid for an almost identical story claiming that Prince Harry was snubbing the royal family on Christmas. It looks like once this tabloid learned there would be no Christmas gathering, it had to generate a way to still make the couple look bad. We also busted its story about Prince Harry returning to England without Markle, as it looks like she will accompany him when it’s safe to take the trip.
Most recently, this tabloid ran a blatant bait-and-switch story about Prince Harry heading to rehab. The story itself was actually about how Prince Harry might go to a wellness retreat once it’s safe to do so. Clearly, this tabloid has no handle on the royal family whatsoever and should not be taken seriously.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
