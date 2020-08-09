Queen Elizabeth Bans Meghan Markle From The Family Over New Book?

This whole article is steeped in the myth that the upcoming book is being published “seemingly with Harry and Meghan’s blessing.” The Sussexes have already publically stated they “did not contribute to Finding Freedom.” This hasn’t stopped tabloids from basically accusing the couple of writing the whole book. The truth is the book was written by some royal reporters. The book may be true, or it may not be true, but it definitely was not made with any help from the Sussexes.