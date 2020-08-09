Queen Elizabeth Bans Meghan Markle From The Family Over New Book?

Tabloids are running roughshod with Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Family on the horizon. The biography promises to spill details about what really happened when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family. According to one tabloid, the royal family is so angry about this book that Queen Elizabeth herself has kicked Markle out of the royal family. Gossip Cop is eager to debunk this story.
In an "exclusive report," the National Enquirer bellows “Meghan is Out!” Describing the Duchess of Sussex as a “diva” more than once, the tabloid has apparently learned from “a high-level palace courtier” that “Her Majesty ordered Meghan banned for life… but not Harry.” The ever unreliable anonymous “sources” claim this new book was the straw that broke the camel’s back.
The only proof in this article, as is so common in tabloid stories, comes from a strictly anonymous and untraceable “insiders.” Here the insider claims the queen “ordered a video conference where she bluntly told Harry’s wife, ‘You are not family!’” We’re extremely skeptical that the queen would order any zoom meeting of any kind, especially one just to hurt someone.
This whole article is steeped in the myth that the upcoming book is being published “seemingly with Harry and Meghan’s blessing.” The Sussexes have already publically stated they “did not contribute to Finding Freedom.” This hasn’t stopped tabloids from basically accusing the couple of writing the whole book. The truth is the book was written by some royal reporters. The book may be true, or it may not be true, but it definitely was not made with any help from the Sussexes.
Meghan Markle has not been kicked out of the royal family. We’re not even sure what that would even mean, but just last week the entire royal family took to Instagram in celebration of Markle’s birthday. If the duchess was really “kicked out” of the royal family, then surely there would have to be some official statement, otherwise, such a ban would be meaningless. About as meaningless as this entire story actually.
This story contains the same old narrative we’ve come to expect from tabloids. It says Harry was “blinded by lust.” It paints Kate Middleton was as a perfect person who “rolled out the red carpet” for Markle, only to be told, “in no uncertain terms it wasn’t enough!” Middleton and Markle are not feuding at all. Middleton has publicly come to Markle’s defense against the tabloid media.
Let’s look at some Enquirer stories that Gossip Cop has busted. It has claimed, multiple times in fact, that the queen was dying, yet here she is allegedly ordering viscous video conferences over bad press. The queen is alive, so whatever royal insiders this tabloid claims to have are either made-up or know very little.
Markle has, of course, been targeted by this tabloid before as well. It claimed Prince Harry and “his diva wife,” there’s that word again, were not paying back the taxpayers over some renovations of their old England estate. That was just a spiteful falsehood, like when the tabloid proclaimed Markle was trying to buy her mother a royal title. That’s not even how royal titles work.
Meghan Markle is still a part of the royal family, as long as she’s married to Prince Harry and the mother to Archie then there’s nothing the queen could say to change that anyway.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.