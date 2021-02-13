Queen Elizabeth 'BANNED' Kate Middleton From Having More Children?

Was Kate Middleton “banned” from having any more children by Queen Elizabeth? One outlet insists that the queen had killed the Duchess of Cambridge’s dreams of having six children. Gossip Cop investigated the claims and can explain what’s really going on.
The headline out of the National Enquirer reads, “No More Kids For Heartbroken Kate!” According to a courtier's “world exclusive interview,” Kate Middleton has been “BANNED from adding to their brood.” Queen Elizabeth herself was behind the royal decree, but that hasn’t kept Middleton from “furiously venting” about the decision behind closed doors.
The “heartbroken” duchess had supposedly had a “lifelong dream of having six children,” but that idea was ruined when her brother-in-law Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle “spectacularly quit” the royal family. With the two renegade royals out, Middleton has more than ever on her plate, and the royal family couldn’t spare the time she’d need for a maternity leave if she were to get pregnant again, thus the queen’s decree that “three will have to be enough.”
“The royals desperately need William and Kate to save the monarchy,” the source continues. “Queen Elizabeth told them the family’s future survival rests on their shoulders — and Kate is so popular, they can’t afford her to be off the public stage for months on maternity leave.”
Though Middleton is keeping a stiff upper lip about the situation to the public, the courtier suggests that her reaction was far different behind the scenes. “I’m told Kate is heartsick. She’s a hands-on mom and always wanted lots of kids.” Although Middleton “understands the palace is in a crisis” over Prince Harry and Markle’s “shocking betrayal,” she supposedly can’t help but blame the two for her predicament, the source added, claiming that in private, Middleton’s “furiously venting about her selfish brother-in-law and his wife.”
Prince William, however, had allegedly taken the royal order in stride, with the source confiding, “William is actually very relieved by Her Majesty’s baby ban.” Middleton had “always wanted six kids,” and if things had gone her way, “they’d be making an announcement soon about baby No. 4!” Prince William knew his wife was “disappointed,” but he thought “their family of three is best for their future.”
All of this sounds like a storyline out of The Crown rather than real life. Tabloids have been obsessed with the idea of Kate Middleton becoming pregnant with her fourth child, so this abrupt departure from the outlet’s previous narrative is jarring to say the least. This is the same tabloid that published an article just months earlier that claimed that Middleton was pregnant with twins and well on her way to her alleged goal of “six children.” As it turned out, Middleton was not expecting another baby, let alone two.
And speaking of the “six children” of Middleton’s dreams, the Duchess of Cambridge has never publicly made mention of anything of the sort. “Six” seems to just be a number the tabloid plucked out of thin air. Tabloids often claim that Middleton wants to have four children since that’s the number that Queen Elizabeth had. At least the Enquirer is getting creative with its lies.
Most recently, Gossip Cop busted the tabloid after it falsely claimed that Middleton’s marriage to Prince William was on the rocks due to his drinking. The outlet went so far as to claim that the Duke of Cambridge was “boozing” and that he was going to end up like his father, Prince Charles, if he continued down that road. We found plenty of evidence to the contrary that suggested that Prince William was a supportive partner and active father during quarantine, which negates the tabloid’s portrayal of him as a “boozing” lout. This tabloid is the worst place to go if you want accurate royal news.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.