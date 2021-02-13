Most recently, Gossip Cop busted the tabloid after it falsely claimed that Middleton’s marriage to Prince William was on the rocks due to his drinking. The outlet went so far as to claim that the Duke of Cambridge was “boozing” and that he was going to end up like his father, Prince Charles, if he continued down that road. We found plenty of evidence to the contrary that suggested that Prince William was a supportive partner and active father during quarantine, which negates the tabloid’s portrayal of him as a “boozing” lout. This tabloid is the worst place to go if you want accurate royal news.