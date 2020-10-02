Queen Elizabeth And Prince Philip Marriage Reportedly 'Collapsing'

She Was Seen With Prince Philip A Few Weeks Ago

This 72-year sham marriage was doing just fine a week ago. While this tabloid says Queen Elizabeth refuses to ever see him again, the two recently returned to London after a trip to the Scottish Highlands. We doubt that the 99-year-old Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth are arguing publicly as this article implies, as they’ve been married for generation after generation. Gossip Cop is busting this story because the two are clearly still spending time together, and there's no basis to any of the outrageous claims and "dossiers."