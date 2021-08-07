Are The Property Brothers Married? Inside The Love Lives Of Drew And Jonathan Scott

It seems like Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott—aka the Property Brothers—are an inseparable pair. But when they’re not working on house flips and expanding their home design empire, the HGTV stars have interesting personal lives of their own. Want to know more about the dashing duo’s love lives? Find out what we know about the Property Brothers’ wives (past and present), as well as their current relationship statuses.

Drew Scott Is Married To Linda Phan

(Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner)

Drew Scott is married to Linda Phan, who is seven years his junior.

The couple first met in 2010 during Toronto Fashion Week, where Drew and his brother appeared as celebrity models. While it may seem like this good-looking TV personality would have no issues picking up women, it appears the opposite is true. On a 2020 episode of Conan, Drew confused he doesn’t have much game when it comes to women.

“I’m still a dork, and I don’t really have moves,” the HGTV star said. “I don’t hit on people. I do awkward things, and it works. For my wife, that’s how I hooked her. My line with her was, ‘Where did you get that water?'”

Conan seemed perplexed.

“I was holding pizza, and she was holding water,” he continued. “And her response was, ‘Where did you get that pizza?’ And then here we are, ten years later.”

The couple celebrated their legal union in Puglia, Italy in May 2018, which was documented on the TLC series Drew and Linda Say I Do. Yet Phan later confessed that they had actually made things official during a secret ceremony in Nashville. It turned out the process of being legally wed abroad involved too much red tape, so they opted for something closer to home.

“We actually got married in Nashville,” she said in a May 2021 YouTube video.

“Instead of exchanging rings, we exchanged burgers, and we got married in a hot tub,” said Drew. “And so, the justice of the peace came to us, and we were in the hot tub. We thought they were gonna be like, ‘No, we can’t do that.’ But she was like, ‘That’s the coolest thing I’ve ever seen.'”

He added, “So, the legal wedding is done locally, and then you just do a ceremony and all the fun stuff abroad.”

Today, Phan serves as the creative director of her husband’s business, Scott Brothers Entertainment. She also co-hosts a podcast with her hubby called At Home with Linda & Drew Scott.

Jonathan Scott Was Previously Married To Kelsy Ully

(Instagram / Getty Images)

Big brother (by 4 minutes) Jonathan was actually the first to marry, but unfortunately, it wasn’t a case of living happily ever after. Jonathan first met Canadian airline scheduler Kelsy Ully around 2002, before he was a household name. She was adamant about marrying on the date 07/07/07, so the Property Brother yielded to her wish.

Two years later, while the couple was living in Las Vegas, the relationship fell apart. Jonathan revealed in his memoir, It Takes Two: Our Story, that Ully’s Sin City job was a factor in their downfall.

“My wife… was offered a job as a poolside waitress-model at the day club of one of the big hotels, where the booze flows like water and the tips are high. And things started to go downhill from there… my wife was out every night, coming home later and later.”

The final dagger was the day Jonathan discovered she had scrubbed all traces of him from her Facebook page and switched her relationship status from married to blank.

Thankfully, enough time has passed for Jonathan to process the pain and recover his optimism.

“I think that one of the biggest things I learned is that you can have two good people who are just not good for each other,” he told People. “I’m glad that we found that out early. You know, we didn’t have kids or anything. And it really helped me understand what I wanted in a relationship.”

Jonathan Is Now Dating Zooey Deschanel

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Jonathan was sold to audiences as a hunky bachelor during his early Property Brothers days, but behind the scenes he dated Jacinta Kuznetsov, a development producer for Scott Brothers Entertainment, between 2016 and 2018.

The following year, he fell in love with New Girl star Zooey Deschanel. The couple first met in August 2019 while facing off in Carpool Karaoke on The Late Late Show with James Corden; Deschanel was still married but separated from her second husband, producer Jacob Pechenik, at the time.

Jonathan was immediately smitten.

“I thought I was playing it cool. I didn’t think anything of it,” he said in an episode of his brother’s podcast. “The producer said I was flirting so bad, so hard they had to cut a bunch of that out.”

The two quickly became inseparable, sharing couple pics on Instagram. They made their red carpet debut in November 2019 at the Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards, and by the end of the month, Jonathan made a public proclamation of his love on Twitter.

I am beyond thankful to be surrounded by such incredibly fun loving people & puppies. You bring joy to my life. I love you ☺️ ❤️ #HappyThanksgiving #ThankYouToOurFansToo pic.twitter.com/sbqap6mXyQ — Jonathan Silver Scott (@JonathanScott) November 27, 2019

As the couple celebrates their two-year anniversary, rumors continue to swirl that a wedding is imminent. While we have continued to be told by Deschanel’s rep the two have not hitched, yet, it’s clear the couples is heads over heels for one another. In an April Instagram post, Jonathan commented that Deschanel makes him “the happiest guy in the galaxy.”

Deschanel returned the kindness, gushing to USA Today in June that Jonathan is “the best boyfriend in the world.”