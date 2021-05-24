‘Property Brothers’ Teaming Up With The Kardashians In New Season Of ‘Celebrity IOU’

Drew and Jonathan Scott have a slew of popular HGTV shows, and now they are teaming up with the brand that has carried the E! Network for years, the Kardashians. Specifically Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner, for the latest episode in Season 2 of Celebrity IOU.

What Is ‘Celebrity IOU’?

Celebrity IOU debuted about a year on HGTV with a big names helping the Scott brothers renovated homes for their personal heroes. Rebel Wilson, Brad Pitt, and Melissa McCarthy all took part in Season 1. The first part of the show’s second season aired late last year and featured Rainn Wilson, Allison Janney and Jonathan Scott’s girlfriend, Zooey Descanel remodeling homes for close friends and family members. It looks like part two of Season 2 will be bringing just as much star power if the next episode, set to air on June 21, is any indication.

Renovating With The Kardashians

As reported by People this morning, the June 21 show will star Kris Jenner helping to surprise an old friend of hers with a complete redo of her backyard, turning it into a “breathtaking oasis.” From the photo shared with the magazine by the show, it looks like two of Kris’ daughters, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, will be making an appearance in the same episode. According to the article, Kevin Hart will appear in a later episode a well.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPQpBDMAf_k

While the Scott brothers production company is locked in a legal battle over past renovations (the brothers are not named in the suit), the twins and their A-list guests are all smiles in the upcoming episode.

