‘Property Brothers’ Stars Jonathan, Drew Scott Launching New Line Of Home Goods

Property Brothers stars Jonathan and Drew Scott are expanding their brand once again and now fans can purchase home goods and lifestyle products produced by their favorite house flipping brothers. The Scott twins have introduced their new line, which is fittingly called Drew & Jonathan Home, as part of their larger Scott Living collection.

Drew and Jonathan Scott have developed a passionate and loyal fan base over the years thanks to their popular home realty show Property Brothers. The brothers parlayed that success into Scott Living, which they launched in 2014. The brand has generated over $1 billion in sales since its inception and now Jonathan and Drew are expanding the brand once again.

Now the brothers have created a new line of home goods that will have multiple categories and collections for consumers to choose from. The reality stars are clearly proud of their newly expanded line, with Drew explaining, “Drew & Jonathan Home’s elevated pieces are inspired by our personal experiences as well as those we’ve had while helping others transform their family homes into beautiful and joyful spaces.” The result of all this experience, Drew continued, would hopefully result in “better, more useful products for everyone.”

Jonathan stressed that the line was a collection of designs inspired by the twins’ life experiences “and the stories we’ve collected along the way. The brothers made sure that everyone involved in the business understood and shared the vision that they had. An executive at Scott Brothers Global, the overarching company that owns both Drew & Jonathan Home and Scott Living, gushed about the new brand and shared some details about what consumers could expect from it.

“Drew & Jonathan Home reflects the guys’ modern, casual-yet-refined approach to interior design, and every one of their designs is done with the homeowner in mind,” she explained. That lines up with what the Scott brothers themselves have said about their new line and their commitment to designing products that aren’t just nice to look at, but are easy and convenient to use as well.

She also shared more information about where shoppers would be able to find the brand once it hit the market. “We want to be there for our customers wherever they shop,” she said, “so Drew and Jonathan brands will be available at a range of price points and retailers.” The product details haven’t been made available yet, but with the Scott brothers behind the designs, the products are sure to be gorgeous, yet useful. We can’t wait to see what the Scott twins have cooked up for us this time!

