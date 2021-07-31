‘Property Brothers’ Net Worth: How Rich Are Drew And Jonathan Scott?

Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott have been household names for a decade thanks to the success of the HGTV series Property Brothers and spin-off shows like Buying and Selling, Brother vs. Brother, Property Brothers: At Home, and Brothers Take New Orleans. With so many hits under their belts, as well many other successful business ventures, we imagine these Canadian-born twins are living very comfortable lives. Here’s an inside look at the impressive net worth of these two TV and real estate stars.

Drew And Jonathan Scott Began Renovating Homes As Teenagers

Born and raised in Vancouver, British Columbia, the Scott twins have been entrepreneurs since they were kids. When they were just seven years old, Drew and Jonathan teamed up to start a business selling hand-made clothing hangers. “We went door to door,” Jonathan explained in a 2014 interview with The New York Times. “People thought, ‘That’s cute.’ Then we hooked up with this woman who had a chain of stores in Japan.” Thanks to the connection, the brothers went on to sell thousands of hangers abroad in what ended up being their first official business venture together.

The brothers were also interested in entertainment and earned money working as performance clowns at parties. “At 8 years old, we started getting hired out as apprentice clowns,” Jonathan told People magazine in 2018.“We did that for years, until we were making like fifty bucks an hour.”

When the twins were teenagers, both Scott and Jonathan tried their hand at acting, landing small roles shows like The X-Files, Smallville, and Breaker High. It was during that time that the brothers had the idea to try flipping a house for profit.

“Drew and I were coming out of high school and we didn’t want to be starving actors,” Jonathan explained in a 2013 interview with Forbes. “So we saw this infomercial on how to make millions of dollars with no money down by Carlton Sheets. At 18 with $250 down we bought a $200,000 home right across from the University and after a little work sold it a year later for a $50,000 profit and that’s when the light bulb went on.”

‘Property Brothers’ Premiered In 2011

Jonathan and Drew continued to hone their business skills as young adults, with both eventually earning their real estate licenses. Their dream was to find a way to combine their real estate expertise with their love of entertainment, and this finally came true in 2011 when Property Brothers premiered on HGTV.

The show was an instant hit, becoming the cable channel’s top-rated show within three weeks of its release. By the time the series hit its fifth season in 2015, it was attracting more than 10 million U.S. viewers in the highly coveted 25-to-54 age demographic. The renovation reality series also spawned many successful spin-offs, including Buying and Selling, Brother vs. Brother, Property Brothers: At Home, Property Brothers: At Home on the Ranch, Brothers Take New Orleans, and Property Brothers at Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House.

Last year, the Scott twins premiered the show Celebrity IOU, which features famous people surprising people in their lives with home makeovers. So far, high-profile stars like Brad Pitt, Viola Davis, Rebel Wilson, Rainn Wilson, and Melissa McCarthy.

Unfortunately (and somewhat unsurprisingly), Drew and Jonathan’s successes have been tainted by a few less-than-flattering situations. Chief among them is the lawsuit that was filed against the brothers’ former production company by two Las Vegas homeowners, Paul and Mindy King. The couple allege that the home renovations made during their appearance on Property Brothers were shoddy and not up to code. The couple also says that construction was left unfinished, even though they paid close to $200,000 to be featured on the show.

Defense lawyers claim the Kings rejected all reasonable attempts the company made to fix problems and complete construction, and that the homeowners’ real motive is to sully the reputation of the Property Brothers franchise. “In what appears to be an attempt to secure a substantial monetary settlement, the Kings have engaged in a negative publicity campaign against the Brothers. It is unfortunate that the Kings have resorted to such conduct,” defense lawyers said in a statement.

Ventures Outside ‘Property Brothers’

In addition to their many lucrative renovation-related TV shows, Jonathan and Drew Scott have found success in a number of other business ventures. They founded the international entertainment production company Scott Brothers Global, as well the QVC furniture and design line, Scott Living. According to Forbes, Scott Living reached over $100 million in revenue by the end of 2016.

Both brothers have also been able to parlay their creative talents into a number of successful projects. They launched a lifestyle magazine called Drew + Jonathan Reveal and have published two books together — Dream Home: The Property Brothers’ Ultimate Guide to Finding & Fixing Your Perfect House and It Takes Two: Our Story. In addition, they’ve released two illustrated children’s books children’s books, Builder Brothers: Better Together and Builder Brothers: Big Plans, both of which landed on the New York Times bestseller list.

In 2017, Drew appeared on Dancing With the Stars as a celebrity contestant. And Jonathan, an accomplished magician, has performed live shows on TV and in Las Vegas. Perhaps most surprisingly, the twins teamed up as the Scott Brothers to record two country singles, “Hold On” and “Let the Night Shine In.” “Hold On” managed to hit number 38 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart and featured a music video that got more than five million views on Vevo. Encouraged by the songs’ success, the twins released a third single in early 2017, a cover of Flo Rida’s “My House,” featuring country singer Eric Paslay.

While it may seem odd to think of the Scott brothers as singers, they say that they’ve always been inspired by music. Taking a chance as country music singers was something they were eager to do. “Music has just always been part of our lives, something we’re passionate about—we grew up on a ranch where most weekend nights ended in us all around the campfire, with our dad playing guitar,” the brothers explained in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter. “There have been times in our lives where people have told us something just can’t be done, and we’ve become addicted to proving these naysayers wrong.”

What Is Drew And Jonathan Scott’s Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Scott brothers have an estimated combined net worth of $200 million. Obviously, the Property Brothers franchise — which has spawned more than 10 successful spin-off shows — is responsible for a large portion of this fortune. The brothers also earn substantial income from their production company and furniture line, as well as smaller projects like their book deals, music releases, magazine, and TV shows and live appearance.

The pair have released a number of mobile apps and games, including Property Brothers Handbook and Property Brothers: Home Design. And along with their brother, JD, they hosted a 13-week lifestyle radio series called Off Topic with the Scott Brothers, which aired on Canadian radio. In addition, they’ve produced and appeared in a number of successful web series, including BroCam, Toddler Vs. Toddler, The Scott Seat, and the Elevate Your Space Challenge.

And let’s not forget the income they earn for their wise real estate investments. While their exact portfolio is not publicly known, Drew revealed in an interview with Forbes that the twins “like to keep our property investments near us so we have properties in Las Vegas as well as the Vancouver area right now.”