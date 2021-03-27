Property Brothers’ Lawsuit Wreaking Havoc On Their Personal Lives?

Are Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott ruining their relationships? One report says an ongoing lawsuit is destroying them professionally and personally. The scandal could split Jonathan and Zooey Deschanel apart. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Property Bros Fear Lawsuit Blows Roof Off Success Story’

According to the National Enquirer, Jonathan and Drew Scott are stressed over a lawsuit with an unhappy client. A couple is suing the Property Brothers production company alleging shoddy construction in a $193000 renovation. As a result of all the worrying, their home life is starting to suffer.

The Scott’s are, according to a source, “terrified that the bad press could derail the show” and “don’t know what to tell Zooey and [Linda Phan].” The brothers are rattled by the scandal, and the article concludes with an insider saying “there’s a fear more people will come forward with similar charges.”

They Haven’t Been Named In The Lawsuit

The bulk of this story is spent reviewing the ongoing lawsuit against Ciniflix, the company the used to own the Property Brothers. Gossip Cop wrote a story about the ongoing lawsuit. The Scott’s aren’t named in the lawsuit, a fact that is buried in this story. Obviously, a lawsuit like this wouldn’t make them happy, but this story is more than a little misleading.

The opening paragraph promises more than the story actually delivers. It states, “the stress over the scandal is wreaking havoc with their personal lives,” but the story itself barely mentions Deschanel and Phan. This is a bait and switch story that promises lawsuits and family drama but fails to explain what’s actually going on.

What’s Going On?

As lawyers handle the lawsuit, everything looks a-okay on the homefront. Drew Scott posted a lovely message for Phan on International Women’s Day.

Things are going well for Jonathan as well. He posted a photo with Deschanel accompanied by the caption “What a perfect day with my perfect person.”

Since their personal lives look completely unaffected by this story, Gossip Cop can safely debunk this story.

More Bogus Stories

This same tabloid once claimed Deschanel was only dating Jonathan for “booty calls” and publicity. You don’t publicly date a booty call for over a year. Gossip Cop also busted its story about Drew warning Jonathan about marrying “divorced mom” Deschanel. Jonathan doesn’t need his brother’s permission to get married.

Speaking of getting married, this tabloid claimed Jonathan and Deschanel were planning a Las Vegas wedding for after COVID-19. Why would they plan a wedding when they aren’t even engaged? The Enquirer has repeatedly shown it cannot be trusted with stories about the Scott’s.

