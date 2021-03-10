‘Property Brothers’ Lawsuit Reveals How Much It Cost Homeowners To Appear On The Show

Jonathan and Drew Scott made their name with dramatic renovations and home makeovers on their hit show, Property Brothers. While the program condenses weeks of work into under an hour, there’s a lot that happens behind the scenes, including the financing of the operation. A lawsuit against the owners of the show and the contractors featured in the Property Brothers episode has revealed just how much it costs to get on the show.

Alleged Failed Renovation Leads To ‘Property Brothers’ Legal Woes

According to a local news station, there was a failed renovation that has resulted in an ongoing struggle for the homeowners in question. The suit isn’t directly against Jonathan or Drew Scott, but instead names Cineflix and Villa Construction, the contractors who performed the work, as the defendants. Prior to 2019, Cineflix owned the Property Brothers, though it has since been bought out by Scott Brothers Entertainment. Cineflix still retains worldwide distribution rights.

The lawsuit cites a number of problems with the alterations made to the home, including misaligned baseboards, stuck doors, peeling paint, and improperly installed plugs among several other issues. While those problems look like they’ll have to be settled in court, the filing and resulting coverage have revealed something more interesting about Property Brothers.

A Cost To Doing Business?

While the show doesn’t exactly bill itself as something based on charity like Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, it does often feature relatable and normal families and property owners. However, having the Scott brothers evaluate and renovate apparently doesn’t come cheap. According to the frustrated homeowners, they chose to forgo their honeymoon to get on the program. They wired a staggering $193,000 to Cineflix after responding to the show’s casting call in 2018.

Real estate is rarely cheap, and home renovations almost always cost more than initial estimates, but paying nearly $200,000 to appear on an already massively successful show is admittedly somewhat shocking — especially if the lawsuit finds truth in the shoddy workmanship claims. Regardless, knowing for sure that the show’s couples are all putting up somewhere around six figures certainly paints the program in a new light. On the bright side, the complaints aren’t leveled at the Scott brothers, so at least fans can continue to enjoy their efforts with the Property Brothers franchise without feeling guilty.

