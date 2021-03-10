Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Rege-Jean Page wears an open collared white shirt under a black blazer Celebrities Rege-Jean Page’s Girlfriend Sick Of Being His ‘Dirty Little Secret?’

Is Regé-Jean Page’s girlfriend upset that he wants to keep their relationship “on the down-low?” A tabloid reports this week that the Bridgerton star’s girlfriend of two years was beginning to feel like his “dirty little secret.” Gossip Cop looks into the rumor.  Regé-Jean Page’s Girlfriend Sick Of “Hiding?” “Regé’s Girlfriend: No More Hiding!” reads […]

 by Brianna Morton
Jonathan and Drew Scott smiling together News ‘Property Brothers’ Lawsuit Reveals How Much It Cost Homeowners To Appear On The Show

Jonathan and Drew Scott made their name with dramatic renovations and home makeovers on their hit show, Property Brothers. While the program condenses weeks of work into under an hour, there’s a lot that happens behind the scenes, including the financing of the operation. A lawsuit against the owners of the show and the contractors […]

 by Griffin Matis
Denise Richards in a white gown and Charlie Sheen in a black suit at the 62nd Annual Golden Globe Awards. News Denise Richards’s Daughter Just Turned 17 And Looks Just Like Her Famous Father

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s relationship has been a rocky one. In case you need a refresher, just two years after wedding in 2002, Richard’s gave birth to her first daughter, Charlie’s second, named Sam. Sadly the married family bliss didn’t last long as Richard’s filed for divorce in 2005 while six months pregnant with […]

 by Laura Hohenstein
Kelly Ripa smiling in a black outfit News Kelly Ripa Looks Just Like Her Mom In Throwback Pic, It’s Crazy

Kelly Ripa shared an old photo of her mom, and the resemblance is shocking. The host posted a cute side-by-side image of the two while they were in their mid-30s respectively. Ripa shared the comparison on Instagram, putting a photo of her mom from 1980 next to one of herself from 2005. The mother-daughter duo […]

 by Griffin Matis
News

‘Property Brothers’ Lawsuit Reveals How Much It Cost Homeowners To Appear On The Show

G
Griffin Matis
2:42 pm, March 10, 2021
Jonathan and Drew Scott smiling together
(Debby Wong/Shutterstock.com)

Jonathan and Drew Scott made their name with dramatic renovations and home makeovers on their hit show, Property Brothers. While the program condenses weeks of work into under an hour, there’s a lot that happens behind the scenes, including the financing of the operation. A lawsuit against the owners of the show and the contractors featured in the Property Brothers episode has revealed just how much it costs to get on the show.

According to a local news station, there was a failed renovation that has resulted in an ongoing struggle for the homeowners in question. The suit isn’t directly against Jonathan or Drew Scott, but instead names Cineflix and Villa Construction, the contractors who performed the work, as the defendants. Prior to 2019, Cineflix owned the Property Brothers, though it has since been bought out by Scott Brothers Entertainment. Cineflix still retains worldwide distribution rights.

The lawsuit cites a number of problems with the alterations made to the home, including misaligned baseboards, stuck doors, peeling paint, and improperly installed plugs among several other issues. While those problems look like they’ll have to be settled in court, the filing and resulting coverage have revealed something more interesting about Property Brothers.

A Cost To Doing Business?

While the show doesn’t exactly bill itself as something based on charity like Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, it does often feature relatable and normal families and property owners. However, having the Scott brothers evaluate and renovate apparently doesn’t come cheap. According to the frustrated homeowners, they chose to forgo their honeymoon to get on the program. They wired a staggering $193,000 to Cineflix after responding to the show’s casting call in 2018.

Real estate is rarely cheap, and home renovations almost always cost more than initial estimates, but paying nearly $200,000 to appear on an already massively successful show is admittedly somewhat shocking — especially if the lawsuit finds truth in the shoddy workmanship claims. Regardless, knowing for sure that the show’s couples are all putting up somewhere around six figures certainly paints the program in a new light. On the bright side, the complaints aren’t leveled at the Scott brothers, so at least fans can continue to enjoy their efforts with the Property Brothers franchise without feeling guilty.

More News From Gossip Cop

Who Is Lily From AT&T? All About Milana Vayntrub

Kesha Bares Cheeks On Instagram, Uses ‘Butt Kisses’ To Celebrate International Women’s Day

Jenna Bush Hager On The Outs At The ‘Today Show’? Here’s The Latest

Report: Mark Harmon Cancelled ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Over Scott Bakula Feud

Report: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Net ‘$500 Million’ For Interview

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.