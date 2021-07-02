‘Property Brothers’ Lawsuit Rages On, Here’s The Latest

The lawsuit over a Property Brothers remodel gone wrong is still raging on. Although neither Jonathan nor Drew Scott are named as defendants in the suit, the brothers’ former production company has been accused of making shoddy renovations to a Las Vegas home. The homeowners who filed the lawsuit have listed a number of grievances against both the production company for the HGTV reality show as well as the local contractors who carried out the work.

Homeowners Previously Featured On ‘Property Brothers’ Sue Over Renovations

Mindy and Paul King had a bevy of complaints about renovations made to their Las Vegas home after appearing on Property Brothers. Cineflix, the production company that ran the show before Scott Brothers Entertainment took over, and a local construction company, Villa Construction, are listed as the defendants in the suit.

The Kings said in their filing that the work done on their home was shoddy and listed several other issues that made their experience on the show less than ideal. “They just come in and they bring a Sharpie or spray paint and try to make things look pretty, but they don’t,” Mindy told KTNV, a local TV station. “We didn’t spend this kind of money to have our cabinets repainted six times and still have paint coming off,” she added.

The couple claimed that some of the renovations made to their home weren’t up to code, doors weren’t hung properly, and some wires were left exposed. The construction was also unfinished, despite the fact that the couple had paid an estimated $193,000 to be on the show and had tried to work with both Cineflix and Villa to correct the problems.

Drew, Jonathan Scott’s Rep Pushes Back Against Suit

In the suit, the Kings also insisted that they were promised that only experts would work on their home, which they claim didn’t happen, leaving them feeling deceived. They also alleged that the production company pressured them into signing certain agreements. A rep for Jonathan and Drew emphasized to the Las Vegas station that the brothers had not been named as defendants in the suit, “nor are they responsible for the Kings’ alleged claims.”

The rep went on to insist that the Kings rejected “reasonable attempts to remedy the remaining punch list items in the Kings’ home,” that were made by Cineflex and Villa. “Instead, in what appears to be an attempt to secure a substantial monetary settlement, the Kings have engaged in a negative publicity campaign against the Brothers. It is unfortunate that the Kings have resorted to such conduct,” the statement concluded.

The legal world moves slowly, so despite the four months that have passed since the suit was filed, it may still be many months before an agreement can be reached. Gossip Cop will stay on the alert for any future updates to the case.

More News From Gossip Cop

Zooey Deschanel Is Ruining Drew And Jonathan Scott’s Relationship?



Jonathan Scott, Zooey Deschanel And Drew Scott, Linda Phan Both Announcing Their First Pregnancies?

Report: Joanna Gaines ‘About To Crack’ Under Pressure Of New Magnolia Network



Prince William, Kate Middleton Headed For $250M Divorce Amid Fights And ‘Cheating Crisis’?



Vanna White Marrying Boyfriend Before She Turns 65, Pat Sajak To Walk Her Down The Aisle?