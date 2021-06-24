Gossip Cop

Celebrities

‘Property Brothers’ Drew Scott Demanding Jonathan Scott Propose To Zooey Deschanel?

M
Matthew Radulski
12:00 pm, June 24, 2021
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott pose together on the red carpet. A separate photo of Drew Scott is overlaid on top
(Kevin Winter/Getty Images, Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Is Drew Scott pressuring Jonathan Scott to propose to Zooey Deschanel? One report says the titular Property Brothers are discussing their love life and how best to move forward. Gossip Cop investigates.

Zooey Deschanel Could Be The One Who Got Away, Warns Drew Scott

According to OK!, Drew wants his brother to hurry up and propose. While Jonathan and Deschanel have dated since 2019, a friend says “he still seems nowhere near proposing.” Apparently time is of the essence because the twins recently turned 43-years-old.

An insider says, “Drew’s worried he could end up losing [Deschanel], especially now that she’s surrounded by a ton of eligible bachelors” on her new show The Celebrity Dating Game. The tabloid goes on to claim that Jonathan has already been divorced once and is leery of tying the knot, even though he and The Happening star get along perfectly. The story concludes with a friend saying Drew “would hate for Zooey to be the one who got away just because Jonathan is too slow to commit.”

What An Inane Premise

The most preposterous claim in this story is the idea that Deschanel will be tempted to stray because she hosts a dating show. The tabloid would seriously have you believe that the New Girl star won’t be able to contain herself around so many eligible bachelors. Gossip Cop has never seen this line of thinking applied to the likes of Chris Harrison or Jerry Springer.

For what it’s worth, the gig did frighten Scott at first. He told USA Today, “it was so funny ‘cause when she first said she was doing The [Celebrity] Dating Game, there was an awkward pause, and I like, ‘Wait, but as a host, right? Not as a contestant?’ And she’s like, ‘Yeah, as a host.’” This humorous confusion just confirms that Deschanel is only hosting this show, and she and Scott communicate regularly.

Is It True?

Gossip Cop has no way of knowing what Drew and Jonathan Scott discuss in private, but then again neither does OK!. We’re supposed to believe that a friend close enough to know how Drew feels about his brother’s future would also spill all the details to a crummy tabloid like this? Real friends never talk to tabloids, and that’s the only evidence this whole story has to offer.

Scott and Deschanel look as enamored with one another, as always, so we seriously doubt that they’re in danger of breaking up. If you scroll through either’s Instagram you’ll be greeted with loads of happy photos and sweet captions.

In a recent interview with Extra, Jonathan was asked if he would propose soon. While he didn’t say one way or another, he did start gushing about the love of his life. He said, “hen we’ve found each other and fell in love, I’ve never experienced anything like this before, how everything just jibes, and so we’re taking it one day at a time.” We’re going to believe Scott before we believe this tabloid, so this story is bogus.

Other Tall Tales

Gossip Cop debunks stories about Deschanel and Jonathan getting married all the time. OK! reported that the two got married last Valentine’s Day. It also claimed Deschanel was pregnant last August, but no baby ever actually arrived. You cannot trust a Property Brothers story from this tabloid.

