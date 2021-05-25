Gossip Cop

News

Producer Of ‘Jackass’ Files Restraining Order Against Bam Margera

Brianna Morton
2:24 pm, May 25, 2021
From left to right, Bam Margera, Johnny Knoxville, Jeff Tremaine at the Jackass 3D premiere
(Getty Images)

A Jackass producer has filed for a restraining order against Bam Margera after claiming the star committed “harassment” against him. Margera was recently taken off Jackass 4 franchise after he appeared inebriated in a video posted online. This appears to be the latest escalation in the feud between Margera and the film’s executives. 

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Jeff Tremaine, one of the producers behind Jackass, filed a restraining order against Bam Margera. Tremaine claimed in the documents that he was a victim of “harassment.” This filing comes just days after Margera complained on Instagram about being cut from the fourth installment of Jackass and a few months after he’d previously worked out a plan to ensure his sober involvement in the film.

Margera, like many of his other Jackass co-stars, has suffered from alcohol and drug abuse and has been publicly struggling with sobriety, which is what originally led to his ousting from the movie. Margera had also claimed that the producers made him sign a contract that would have forced him into a 90-day rehab facility and required him to avoid both alcohol and Adderall.

Another Jackass star, Steve-O, defended Johnny Knoxville and Tremaine, writing in a lengthy Instagram comment, “Bam – the two people you’re saying wronged you (Knoxville and Tremaine) are the same two people who organized the intervention which saved my life. Everyone bent over backwards to get you in the movie, and all you had to do was not get loaded. You’ve continued to get loaded, it’s that simple.”

In conclusion, Steve-O wrote, “We all love you every bit as much as we all say we do, but nobody who really loves you can enable or encourage you to stay sick.” Though it was no doubt a hard decision for both the executives and the stars of the movie alike to make, it’s good to see that they’re taking Margera’s health seriously. Hopefully, they will be able to work out all these difficulties in a way that is beneficial to everyone.

