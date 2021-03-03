Priscilla Presley Facing ‘Cash Crunch’ Selling Personal Items In Yard Sale?

Priscilla Presley, the ex-wife of music legend Elvis Presley, is holding a lucrative yard sale. One tabloid claims she’s facing a cash crunch and needs the money. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Priscilla Selling Her Treasures In Luxury Yard Sale’

According to the Globe, “cash-strapped Priscilla Presley is holding the ‘king of all yard sales’ after selling her lavish Beverly Hills mansion and downsizing to a condo.” Presley “has little money coming in and is selling off thousands of items to keep her head above water.” A source said “Priscilla took millions from Elvis’ estate, but all that money is gone,” so she needs additional funds to pay for her expensive lifestyle.

Presley is “alone and needs cash to see her through the rest of her years.” Selling her possessions “will be heartbreaking.” The article concludes with a source saying “she wouldn’t have sold” her possessions “unless she had no other choice.”

The Sale Is Happening, But She’s Not Desperate

Presley recently sold her Beverly Hills compound, but this isn’t out of the ordinary for her. She sold another property in 2019 for $3.8 million. She is indeed holding a massive yard sale as she downsizes to a condo, as she no longer has the space for all of her stuff.

That being said, Presley is still doing fine financially. She’s going to make millions from the sale of this home, and that “condo” she’s moving to is still 3000 square feet and was purchased for just under $5 million, so she’s not exactly slumming it. Presley is downsizing for personal reasons and is not going broke. Nor is she “alone” as this tabloid claims, for she has children and grandchildren. This is a misleading hit piece targeting Priscilla as if she’s been leeching off her ex-husband for nearly 50 years.

Gossip Cop busted OK! For claiming Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley were moving back to Graceland, which is impossible because it’s been a museum for decades. Presley is going to move, but not to Graceland. As for the Globe, it frequently publishes stories about celebrities going broke. It claimed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were “broke and desperate,” but their numerous media deals have made that an absurd story.

We also busted a very similar story about Sarah Jessica Parker going broke because she was changing apartments. Moving requires difficult decisions about possessions, but it doesn’t necessarily mean someone is going broke. Priscilla Presley is having a yard sale as she heads to a smaller residence, but she’s not alone and certainly not broke.

