Priscilla And Lisa Marie Presley Moving ‘Home’ To Graceland?

Two weeks ago marked the 43rd anniversary of Elvis Presley’s death at his home of Graceland in Memphis. Two tabloids looked at that date and appear to have been inspired to invent two separate stories claiming his ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, and their daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, are moving back to the place they called home for a few years in the 1960s. Gossip Cop looks into the allegations.
Last week, OK! ran a dubious story with the headline, “Lisa Marie Fleeing To Graceland?” In it, the publication quoted a supposed “pal” as saying, “Lisa Marie’s convinced that her being close to her dad’s spirit is the best shot she has at getting her life back on track. Plus, she’s always loved Graceland.”
Indeed, Lisa Marie Presley has had a difficult few years. In July, her son Benjamin tragically took his own life and she’s also faced some financial and personal struggles in recent years. She divorced her husband of 10 years, Michael Lockwood, in 2016 and left the Church of Scientology the same year, which she had been a member since she was a child. It makes sense that she might want to return to her childhood home after all she’s been through. Lisa Marie retains 100 percent ownership of Graceland and all its belongings, though she sold off most of Elvis’s business more than a decade ago.
This week, the National Enquirer has a story teased on its cover claiming Priscilla Presley is “moving back to Graceland after 53 years.” Inside the pages of the unreliable tabloid, the story alleges that now that Priscilla has sold her home in Los Angeles that she has lived in for more than 50 years, and because of the suicide of her grandson, she is moving home to Memphis.
OK! and the National Enquirer are both owned by the same parent company, but despite this, there is no mention of Lisa Marie moving back the Graceland in the Enquirer story, which seems odd. If both women are moving back, it seems the outlet would mention that. The reason, Gossip Cop suspects, this wasn’t mentioned is because neither story is true.
The biggest problem with the story is the fact that Graceland is a museum now and has been since the early 1980s. Shortly after The King’s death, Priscilla opened up the house to tours, and in the years since, the enterprise has grown significantly. If you’ve ever been, you know that the complex takes up both sides of Elvis Presley Boulevard in Memphis, with gift shops and his private jet parked across the street. The mansion itself, where Elvis infamous died in the bathroom in 1977, conducts daily tours of the first floor and basement.
So that begs the question of where, exactly, are Lisa Marie and Priscilla going to live? Unsurprisingly, neither phony report addresses that. Is the plan to close the museum? Will they skulk around on the second floor as the hordes of tourists gawk at the Jungle Room below them? Both options seem almost impossible to make work. What is far more likely is that both articles are completely bogus.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.