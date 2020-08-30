Priscilla And Lisa Marie Presley Moving ‘Home’ To Graceland?

Indeed, Lisa Marie Presley has had a difficult few years. In July, her son Benjamin tragically took his own life and she’s also faced some financial and personal struggles in recent years. She divorced her husband of 10 years, Michael Lockwood, in 2016 and left the Church of Scientology the same year, which she had been a member since she was a child. It makes sense that she might want to return to her childhood home after all she’s been through. Lisa Marie retains 100 percent ownership of Graceland and all its belongings, though she sold off most of Elvis’s business more than a decade ago.