Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie Begging Prince Charles Not To Kick Them Out

Princess Beatrice has been a favorite target of the tabloids lately, especially since the news of her father and the cancellation of her May wedding due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In December, OK! made the false prediction that Princess Beatrice was cancelling her wedding over Prince Andrew’s scandal. In reality, plans for a large wedding were put off over the pandemic. Last week, Heat insisted that Princess Beatrice was planning to get married in the United States this summer. Gossip Cop pointed out all the reasons that was highly unlikely. Considering the fact that she quite literally just wed her now-husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, it seems like we were spot on with our assessments.