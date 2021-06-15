Gossip Cop

Royals

Princesses Beatrice And Eugenie Have ‘Falling Out’ Over Megxit?

A
Ariel Gordon
4:00 am, June 15, 2021
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie smiling outdoors together
(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Are Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie fighting over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s exit from their royal duties? That’s the story one tabloid’s pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates.

Princess Beatrice And Princess Eugenie ‘Don’t Want To Pick Sides’?

This week, Heat reports that Princess Beatrice is at odds with her sister, Princess Eugenie. It all comes back to when Princess Beatrice announced she was expecting her first child on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s third wedding anniversary. What should have been a time for celebration was quickly seen in the press as a slight towards Markle and Harry.

A royal insider spills to the tabloid, “Eugenie is still extremely close to Meghan, as is Jack [Brooksbank, her husband] and they feel it was really unfair to grab the headlines that day.” The insider adds, “Eugenie didn’t approve of the decision to shun Meghan and Harry’s anniversary — she feels that they have been incredibly hard done-by.” Despite the distance the Sussexes have put between themselves and the rest of the royal family, they have reportedly remained close to Eugenie and her husband.

The source explains, “Eugenie is very forgiving — which is a surprise to a lot of people, especially when you consider how it was an open secret that she found it hurtful that Meghan’s pregnancy announcement was made on the day of her and Jack’s wedding. But she’s very much of the opinion that this feud has gone on way too long and everyone needs to forget the past. For Beatrice to announce her baby news on that day was uncalled for, in her view.”

Gossip Cop’s Take

So, is it true there’s a growing rift between Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice? It doesn’t seem likely given what we know. While there’s no evidence to directly contradict the unreliable tabloid’s claims, what we can say is all of the players in this story are likely focused on bigger things.

We now know Princess Beatrice is getting ready to welcome her first child. While the timing of her announcement did regrettably cause an uproar in the press, there’s been no evidence beyond speculation that it was done out of spite. Furthermore, as an expectant mother, she likely has bigger matters on her mind.

Princess Eugenie also recently welcomed her first child back in February, and it’s unlikely she’s fighting with her sister at what should be a time of celebration. On the contrary, Eugenie actually posted a sweet congratulations to her sister on Instagram.

And lastly, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently welcomed their second child and haven’t given any indication that they were at all wounded by Beatrice’s announcement. Harry is likely happy for his cousin, and also completely focused on his newborn daughter. It seems this report is creating even more drama from Beatrice’s pregnancy announcement. Since there have been no developments on the matter, the tabloids should really let this one go.

The Tabloid On The Royals

Besides, the Heat has been caught lying about the royals before. Earlier this year the outlet alleged Markle was planning to “redo” her wedding on a reality tv show. Then, the magazine claimed Markle and Harry were workshopping a movie based on their exit from royal life. And most recently, the tabloid asserted Markle was making a “five-star affair” out of her baby shower. Obviously, the publication is not the most reliable source when it comes to the royals.

