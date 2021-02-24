Princess Eugenie ‘Stung’ By Meghan Markle’s Pregnancy Announcement?

Does Princess Eugenie feel like she’s been “trumped” by Meghan Markle again after the Duchess of Sussex announced her pregnancy days after Princess Eugenie gave birth? One tabloid says that Princess Eugenie hates that she’s been “outshone yet again” by her “more glamorous cousins.” Gossip Cop looks into the rumor and sorts out fact from fiction.

Meghan Markle ‘Outshines’ Princess Eugenie Yet Again?

“Eugenie Trumped Again!” reads the headline out of this week’s issue of Woman’s Day. According to the Australian tabloid, new mom Princess Eugenie was “miffed” when Meghan Markle revealed her first pregnancy at her 2018 wedding. Now she’s upset all over again after the birth of her own first child has once more been overshadowed by another pregnancy announcement from Prince Harry and Markle.

A source tells the outlet, “Eugenie’s facing pressure to release her child’s name and portrait, but she’s very much stung by Meghan and Harry’s latest antics.” Princess Eugenie supposedly feels “outshone yet again by her more glamorous cousins,” which the source acknowledges has been “hard on her,” especially since she’s recently given birth.

The insider goes on to lament the fact that Markle and Prince Harry chose to tell the world about their second child so soon after Princess Eugenie had her son. “Meghan’s obviously quite far along as it is so it wouldn’t have hurt them to wait a few days to let Eugenie have some of the limelight,” the source sniffs. “But it seems they were determined to announce the news on Valentine’s Day,” which is reminiscent of Prince Harry’s mother’s decision to announce her pregnancy with him.

Naturally, since most tabloids paint the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as shameless attention-seekers, the snitch insists the couple made this decision in order to “get maximum press exposure.” The tipster snottily concludes, “It probably wouldn’t even have dawned on them that this would step on Eugenie’s toes.” New information has recently been released that calls these claims into question, however.

What’s Really Going On Between Princess Eugenie, Meghan Markle

An insider spoke with People, a much more reliable source of royal news, and dismissed rumors that Princess Eugenie felt “upstaged” by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s pregnancy announcement. In fact, the royal relatives have been in contact throughout their pregnancies, with the family friend explaining, “They would have known about each other’s due dates.”

Moreover, Princess Eugenie and Markle are described as being “very close,” with the source adding that being pregnant at the same time has brought the “families together.” The royal cousins-in-law are reportedly much friendlier with each other than this tabloid claims, which makes this story all the more harder to believe.

Woman’s Day has a terrible record when it comes to reporting on the British royal family, but its reporting on Princess Eugenie is particularly embarrassing. The outlet claimed in the fall that Princess Eugenie was expecting twins, but the story was clearly wrong, since she gave birth to a single child.

Months earlier, that same tabloid claimed that Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice were begging their uncle, Prince Charles, not to kick them out. The outlet insisted the two royal sisters were concerned that they could be subjected to budgetary cuts, but Gossip Cop determined the outlet’s concerns were unwarranted.

