Princess Eugenie Might Be Expecting Twins

A new royal baby is on the horizon for Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank announced their first child will be coming in 2021.
Good for them! One tabloid reports that there are actually two on the way. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to Woman's Day, the princess is either “quite far along all of a sudden or there might be two babies on the way.” The tabloid cites two pieces of evidence, one is a photograph provided of a baby bump. The other is less straightforward.
The couple recently lent their names to two koala bears in the Sydney Featherdale Wildlife Park. The couple “named not one but two koalas” which could be a cheeky nod to two babies. “Eugenie would love the subterfuge about being pregnant,” a source tells the tabloid. She could be “leaving hints like that for fans if she was having twins.”
When Princess Eugenie announced her pregnancy, she did so with a pair of baby shoes and one baby emoji. All coverage of the announcement says there is just one baby on the way. In regards to the baby bump photograph, we don’t know how far along she is, nor is the photo of an especially good angle, as she’s midstride. There isn’t any practical evidence to support the claim of twins.
As for the whole koala bear thing… well that’s just plain stupid, right? The couple named two koalas, one Eugenie and another Jack, after their own first names. The tabloid could just as easily say the fact that Brooksbank has two eyes that could be “subterfuge.” A bab, one,y has already been publicly announced, so there is no utility to subterfuge anyway.
Tabloids are often not content to speculate about royal babies unless there are two. This Princess Eugenie story is a great example of this: she’s announced that she’s pregnant, but the tabloids would rather speculate about twins than celebrate one child. Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are both frequently targeted with twin rumors. Do we need to point out their neither duchess has had twins?
This tabloid once reported that Princess Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice were begging Prince Charles to stay in the royal family amidst vague “cuts.” Never happened, nor were the two evicted from royal residences. Princess Beatrice supposedly had her wedding day ruined by the Duchess of Sussex, even though Markle wasn’t even at the wedding. Woman’s Day exists solely to stir the pot, real evidence be damned.
Princess Eugenie may be lying about only having one kid. Perhaps she does want her pregnancy to be this elaborate feint to hide a second baby. Even if that was true, Gossip Cop can’t look past the lunacy of the koala evidence, and so we have to say this story is bogus.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.