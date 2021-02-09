Princess Eugenie Is A Mother! Palace Reveals Gender In Announcement [See The First Photo!]

The royal family just got a little bigger. Princess Eugenie, daughter of the Duke of York, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, had their first child together. The news was announced on the royal family's Instagram page with the baby's weight and gender. It said earlier this morning, she and her husband welcomed their son at Portland Hospital, the same place Princess Eugenie was born.
"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz," the post read. It will likely take a few days for the couple to announce the name of their son.
Unsurprisingly, the news of the safe delivery was welcomed by the rest of the royal family. "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr. and Mrs. George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news," the post continued. "This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York’s first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."
The mention of Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, does come as a bit of surprise given his current status with the royal family, but he is the grandfather, so it's certainly appropriate! It's more important to hear that the princess and her baby are healthy. Gossip Cop wishes Princess Eugenie and her son well.
_UPDATE: Princess Eugenie posted the first photo of the baby boy, and it's absolutely heartwarming. The two are already holding hands and seem to be doing well. She posted the black-and-white photo of his tiny hand with a caption that included three blue heart emojis. _
