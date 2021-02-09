Princess Eugenie Is A Mother! Palace Reveals Gender In Announcement [See The First Photo!]

Unsurprisingly, the news of the safe delivery was welcomed by the rest of the royal family. "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr. and Mrs. George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news," the post continued. "This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York’s first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."