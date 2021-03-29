Princess Eugenie Feuding With Other Members Of The Royal Family, Including Meghan Markle And Camilla Parker Bowles?

Has Princess Eugenie been ostracized by the royal family? A multitude of articles describing the princess’ various feuds paint a concerning picture. Gossip Cop has looked into the reports.

Princess Eugenie Getting Evicted?

A recent edition of Woman’s Day claimed Princess Eugenie and her sister, Princess Beatrice, were being evicted from their homes. The article claimed that the royal palace’s finances were suffering and the royal family was taking a hit financially due to a halt in tourist traffic because of Covid. In an effort to combat the strain, according to the article, the princesses would have to be evicted.

Gossip Cop saw through the claim quite easily. While there’s undoubtedly less revenue coming into the palace since Covid slowed down tours, it’s unlikely the wealthy family needs to sell their assets. This supposed financial scare is another work of fiction from the tabloids.

Feuding With Aunt Camilla?

A recent New Idea article claimed Eugenie feared Camilla Parker Bowles would spoil the festivities surrounding the birth of her baby. The article relied on an unnamed source to pit Parker Bowles against the princess. According to the magazine, Princess Eugenie was terrified that Parker Bowles would let the sex of her baby slip before he or she was born.

Gossip Cop easily dismissed the claim. The tabloids love to paint Parker Bowles in this malicious light without any evidence to support it. Parker Bowles, despite not being a blood relative, has long been a valued member of the royal family. No rumors of strife have been substantiated. The gender of the baby was not leaked, and Princess Eugenie gave birth to a healthy baby boy. Clearly, this unflattering characterization of Bowles is just another way for tabloids to invent drama.

At Odds With The Queen?

A recent article in the Globe reported that Queen Elizabeth was demanding Princess Eugenie and her husband vacate their Frogmore cottage to make room for Prince Harry’s potential return. According to the article, the queen insisted that the princess flee the estate so Prince Harry would have the residence to return to if he ever desired to leave his wife, Meghan Markle, and return to the UK. The publication alleged that the open door to Prince Harry infuriated Markle.

Gossip Cop recognized this article for what it was: another attempt to create royal family drama and demonize Markle in the press. It’s true the princess did move her family out of the cottage and into her father’s house. That being said, the article fails to mention the true reason for it. Princess Eugenie made the move so her family could isolate together amid the Covid crisis. It was entirely the princess’ decision and had nothing to do with Prince Harry or Meghan Markle.

Wounded By Meghan Markle?

Woman’s Day reported earlier this year that Princess Eugenie was upset that Meghan Markle decided to announce her pregnancy only days after the princess gave birth. The princess was supposedly wounded by Markle’s thoughtlessness. The article claimed that this was just another example of Markle upstaging the princess.

Of course, Gossip Cop found that there was no more truth to this claim than the previous ones. It’d be ridiculous to suggest that Princess Eugenie is so concerned about owning the limelight. Not to mention the childish accusation is just another way to paint Markle as harboring cruel intentions towards the rest of the royal family when that is simply not the case.

