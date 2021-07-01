Princess Diana’s Statue Unveiling Isn’t The Only Tribute To Her On What Would Have Been Her 60th Birthday Today

Princess Diana was born on July 1, 1962, making today her 60th birthday. Prince William and Prince Harry are honoring their mother with a statue. The official celebration isn’t the only tribute, as fans are honoring the Princess of Wales in their own way.

Gathering At The Gates For Princess Di

Those inspired by Princess Diana have already begun celebrating her 60th birthday. The gates of Kensington Palace have been adorned in tribute to the Princess of Wales, with many photos and well wishes to be found. The site is reminiscent of Hyde Park in 1997 when thousands left flowers and notes for the beloved princess.

(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The unveiling of the statue itself was a bittersweet reunion for the two brothers. They visibly took pride in the statue, but it was still a somber affair.

Princess Diana was recently honored by Meghan Markle as well. Her children’s book The Bench contained a subtle nod to Princess Diana in the form of flowers. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex named their daughter Lillibet Diana to honor both the late Lady Di and Queen Elizabeth. While Princess Diana passed away many years ago, she left an indelible mark not only on her children, but on millions around the world.

The Statue Brought Headlines

The statue of Princess Diana has taken on a life of its own in tabloids. It’s become a touchstone that could mend the rift between Prince Harry and Prince William. Gossip Cop cannot think of another statue unveiling that’s generated this many tabloid rumors.

We’ve seen competing reports about what Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle will do at the ceremony. One report said they were preparing for war, while another said Markle was begging Prince Harry not to go. These stories didn’t amount to a hill of beans, for neither duchess was in attendance.

A Proper Tribute From Prince William And Prince Harry

This statue also marks a tangible monument of Prince Harry and Prince William’s love for their mother. Gossip Cop has debunked so many stories about Prince Harry creating bogus documentaries or embracing conspiracy theories, but this statue is living proof that these stories are false. He and Prince William are on the same page on honoring their mother.

Even long after her death, tabloids continue to distort Princess Diana so they can sell magazines. These flowers and other tributes are an important reminder that Princess Diana was more than a headline. She was a real role model and hero to millions, and her loss is still felt on what would have been her 60th birthday.

More News From Gossip Cop

Princess Diana’s Dying Wish Was For Prince William To Become King Over Prince Charles, Per Report

Elton John Set To Reveal All About His Friendship With Princess Diana?

Meghan Markle In A ‘Fury’ Over Princess Diana’s Secret Tapes?

Prince Harry Dropping Mountbatten-Windsor From His Name After Split From Royal Family?