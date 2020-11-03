Princess Diana's Dying Wish Was For Prince William To Become King Over Prince Charles, Per Report

Let’s Look At The Interview

This article is promoting a new Channel 4 documentary Diana: The Truth Behind the Interview, which focuses on the 1995 BBC interview. In that original interview, she is asked by Martin Bashir if she wants Prince William to become King instead of Prince Charles. She says:

“you have to see that William's very young at the moment, so do you want a burden like that to be put on his shoulders at such an age? So I can't answer that question."

When pressed by Bashir, says adds that she hopes her “husband finds peace of mind.”