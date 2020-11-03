Princess Diana's Dying Wish Was For Prince William To Become King Over Prince Charles, Per Report

Princess Diana tragically did not get to live to see her son Prince William become king. Here we are over twenty years after her death and her ex-husband Prince Charles has still not taken the throne. One tabloid now reports that her dying wish was for Prince William to take the throne over Prince Charles. Gossip Cop investigates
According to In Touch, all Princess Diana wanted in the world was for Prince William to become King. A palace insider tells the tabloid: “it was her dying wish.” The tabloid cites a 1995 interview the Princess of Wales did for the BBC’s Panorama where she “shockingly suggested Charles shouldn’t become King.”
This is bad news for Prince Charles, as he “already has major insecurities” about “his popularity being compared to William’s. The public adores William.” Add in that Queen Elizabeth has “little interesting in handing over the title,” and you can see why Prince Charles is “worried that Diana’s wish will come true.” The article concludes by saying this dredged up interview “could end up being her revenge from the grave.”
This article is promoting a new Channel 4 documentary Diana: The Truth Behind the Interview, which focuses on the 1995 BBC interview. In that original interview, she is asked by Martin Bashir if she wants Prince William to become King instead of Prince Charles. She says:
“you have to see that William's very young at the moment, so do you want a burden like that to be put on his shoulders at such an age? So I can't answer that question."
When pressed by Bashir, says adds that she hopes her “husband finds peace of mind.”
Does that sound like her only desire was for Prince William to take the throne? At worst you could say she dodges the question, but how can you read that and conclude that her only desire in the final years of her life was to see her son take the throne?
The last moments of Princess Diana’s life were public and horrific. There wasn’t space for her to expound on a dying wish about the future of her son. A firefighter who claims to have treated her recently revealed that Princess Diana’s last words were “My God, what’s happened?” There simply wasn’t time for a dying wish about the future of the crown.
Even if this was legitimately what Princess Diana, and Gossip Cop is dubious to that, what good would that do? Popularity does not matter in the line of succession. Prince Charles will become King of England when the Queen dies, but she will not hand him the crown while she still lives. Pretty much every facet of this story is completely false.
In Touch was previously busted for claiming Prince Andrew would expose the secrets of the royal family, including the role Prince Charles played “Princess Diana’s death.” Prince Charles played no role, and Prince Andrew has no motivation to reveal any secrets anyway.
This tabloid also evoked Princess Diana in an effort to bash Meghan Markle in a story about Markle and Middleton being pregnant at the same time. That story came out in July, and with no bump seen, we know it was totally false. Gossip Cop also busted this tabloid back in December when it reported Prince William would become King in a $1 billion coronation ceremony. The rules of succession are very strict, and if that ceremony actually happened, you would
As a rule, tabloids need to pay more respect to the Princess of Wales and leave her out of stories. She never said she wanted her son to overthrow her ex-husband, nor would that belief hold any ramifications. The story is completely false.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.