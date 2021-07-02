Princess Diana Causes Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton To Put Their Differences Aside And ‘Come Together’?

Are Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton burying the hatchet? One report says the sisters-in-law are coming together because of Princess Diana. Gossip Cop has looked into this rumor, and here’s what we found.

Middleton And Markle Reunite

According to Life & Style, the unveiling of a Princess Diana statue marks a turning point for the royal family. The statue is helping Prince William and Prince Harry settle their differences and is even affecting Middleton and Markle. A source says, “This is an opportunity to put everything that has divided them aside… and come together to honor Diana.”

Both have their own motivation for coming together. An insider explains, “Kate wouldn’t do anything to jeopardize anything honoring Diana, and Meghan has wanted to be like the princess since she was little.” When the two come together at the statue, it will see how fragile life can be. A source concludes, “There are plenty of people who are alive who cannot fix these broken relationships… but the hope is, it’s Diana who can.”

What’s Going On Between The Two

This is a bait-and-switch story that sells a more salacious narrative than it can deliver. In gigantic letters, the title declares “Diana brings Meghan and Kate back together!” The story itself carefully states that this is an opportunity for the two to reconcile.

Opportunities and events are not the same things. The story is deliberately wishy-washy because the statue unveiling hasn’t happened yet. Gossip Cop would debunk this story for its misleading premise alone, but there are even more falsehoods to be found.

Will Meghan Markle Attend?

It was clear when this story came out that Markle would likely not be able to attend the statue unveiling. We now know for a fact that the Duchess of Sussex will stay in the United States with her newborn daughter Lilibet Diana, so the reconciliation described cannot happen. It wouldn’t be good for the baby, so Markle is doing the right thing. As a result, Middleton didn’t attend the ceremony either — instead, it was just the two brothers.

While a weeks-old baby is a perfectly legitimate excuse, tabloids are still politicizing the statue unveiling. Gossip Cop recently debunked a story about Markle pleading with Prince Harry to stay, while another story said Markle and Prince Harry were secretly breaking up. This trip has been planned for months now, so everything is happening as they expected it would. Tabloids pine for drama, but there’s really none to be found.

Other Tall Tales

Life & Style has a bad history when it comes to royal stories. It claimed Prince Harry and Markle had a miserable anniversary despite it occurring entirely in private. It then claimed Prince Harry was failing at his job because he’s not adept or smart enough to keep up. This is flagrantly insulting without a hint of truth.

Most recently, Gossip Cop debunked its story about Prince Harry and Markle having a series of huge fights. The birth of Lilibet Diana proves the family is happy and healthy. Neither Markle nor Middleton was at the Princess Diana statue unveiling, so this story cannot be true and no part of it should be believed.

