Princess Charlotte Revealed Kate Middleton Is Pregnant With A Boy?

Tabloid Is Wrong Again On Middleton

This is the same tabloid that once claimed to have an exclusive interview with Middleton, only to print an interview about Middleton. It was another bait-and-switch from the people who said Prince William had taken the throne. Gossip Cop also busted this tabloid for saying Middleton had a secret diary teeming with hatred of Meghan Markle. If Kate Middleton is pregnant, only she and perhaps Prince William would know. No body-language expert or an unreliable tabloid would know, only the couple. Until the palace actually confirms the news, there is no fourth baby on the way for the Cambridges.