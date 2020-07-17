Princess Beatrice Weds Fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi In Secret Ceremony

The postponement served as fuel for sometimes hurtful, and oftentimes untrue, tabloid rumors about Princess Beatrice. In December 2019, OK! reported that the princess was cancelling her wedding outright in the face of her father’s scandal. The outlet’s source claimed that Princess Beatrice couldn’t even think about celebrating “with such darkness in her life.” Melodramatics aside, Gossip Cop looked into the story and determined it was false. Just a few months after the tabloid’s prediction, Princess Beatrice announced her May 29 wedding. Though the ceremony didn’t end up taking place that day, Princess Beatrice obviously still went through with her plans to marry, despite Prince Andrew’s troubles.