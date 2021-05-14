Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie Evicted From Palaces?

Are Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie being evicted from their royal residences? That was one tabloid’s story this time last year. Gossip Cop is taking another look at the claims.

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie ‘On The Chopping Block’?

Twelve months ago, Woman’s Day reported that royal budget cuts had put the princesses’ “royal digs” in jeopardy. The publication explained that the royals took a big hit as the pandemic restricted public access to the royal palaces.

According to the tabloid’s royal insider, “Royal palaces are running at a huge loss while they’re closed to the public in the peak UK tourists season.” The tipster continued, insisting that the royal palaces are “hemorrhaging hundreds of millions of pounds in entry fees and merchandise takings and fringe royals are especially concerned that their luxurious lifestyles will fall victim.” The source even asserted that Princess Beatrice was telling friends, “I’m on the chopping block — and so is my sister.”

The princesses reportedly didn’t have long left in their royal homes before they’d get the boot. “Beatrice’s main fear is that since they’re not core parts of the family and are only partially funded, they’ll have to move into the Lodge at Windsor with their parents if they want to continue living in a royal residence,” mused the insider.

Where Are The Princesses Now?

So, were Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie evicted? Absolutely not. The entire story was ridiculous and there was nothing to suggest their homes were ever in jeopardy.

The tabloid’s reasoning was that since the princesses were not senior members of the royal family, they would be the first to go if the worst happened. It is true the princesses are quite far down in the line of succession. It also only makes sense that the royal family took in less revenue in the last year than in previous years. That being said, it’s a bit hard to believe that one of the wealthiest families in Britain would start uprooting its members from their homes. And even if the family was struggling, it’s ridiculous to suggest that evicting royal residents would be their first move to salvage their finances.

Furthermore, a year has passed since the original report with no royal evictions. Princess Beatrice is still in her St. James Palace residence, and Princess Eugenie has returned to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Frogmore Cottage. Clearly, the royal family’s financial situation never became bad enough to affect anyone’s living situation.

The Tabloid On Princess Beatrice

Besides, it’s hard to trust anything Woman’s Day has to say about Princess Beatrice. Only a couple of months later, the tabloid insisted that Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were begging Prince Charles not to kick them out of their homes. Then, the publication invented a feud between Beatrice and Meghan Markle. More recently, the magazine alleged that Beatrice was divorcing her husband after only six months of marriage. Obviously, the tabloid has it out for the princesses.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report Claims Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Headed For $315 Million Split

Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn Accused Of ‘Boozing’ And ‘Bickering,’ Relationship On The Rocks

Kate Middleton About To Have Another Baby?

Michael Strahan Worries Fans With Recent Instagram Photo

Steph Curry’s Son Looks Just Like Steph Curry