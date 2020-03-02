Princess Beatrice Cancelled Wedding Over Prince Andrew Scandal?

Truth rating: 0

By Brianna Morton |

Did Princess Beatrice cancel her engagement party and wedding because of her father, Prince Andrew? That’s what a tabloid reported in December 2019. Gossip Cop didn’t have all the details we needed to debunk the story at the time, but newly released information has now given us the insight we need to judge this story true or false.

OK! reported in December that Princess Beatrice was cancelling her wedding due to the scandal surrounding her father, Prince Andrew. The Duke of York came under fire recently after it was revealed that he’d had connections with Jeffrey Epstein. “Beatrice was stunned and told friends it was the final straw,” a supposed palace insider told the outlet. Deciding there was no way she could celebrate “with such darkness in her life,” Princess Beatrice and her fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, decided to cancel not only their engagement party, but their wedding as well.

Was Princess Beatrice’s big day “ruined” by Prince Andrew?

“What was supposed to be a magical time in Beatrice’s life has turned into a nightmare — and it’s her father’s fault,” the tipster revealed. According to the publication’s source, who is suspiciously all-knowing when it comes to intimate family discussions, Princess Beatrice sat down with her father in what soon became a “furious showdown” between the two. “Beatrice let Andrew know he’s the reason her dream wedding fell apart,” the insider relayed. Though Prince Andrew apologized to his daughter for his role in “ruining” her “big day,” Princess Beatrice isn’t ready to forgive him just yet.

Gossip Cop investigated this rumor and found it to be utterly false. Princess Beatrice’s engagement party went on as scheduled, though Prince Andrew did not attend. The much more reputable Entertainment Tonight reported that the Duke of York decided not to go as to not distract from his daughter’s party in light of his recent scandal.

The tabloids keep getting royal news wrong

In addition, Princess Beatrice never cancelled her wedding. In fact, she and her fiancé announced the wedding date on February 7. Buckingham Palace confirmed the news that the nuptials would take place on May 29 at the Chapel Royal at St. James’s Palace in London. The outlet who falsely reported this story was simply seeking to exploit the scandal surrounding Princess Beatrice’s father in order to sell issues of their tabloid.

This isn’t the first time a tabloid has tried to spin Royal gossip into a narrative that fits their purposes. In 2017, the former gossip blog Celeb Dirty Laundry claimed that Princess Beatrice and her sister Princess Eugenie ignored the announcement of Prince Harry’s engagement to Meghan Markle. Claiming the royal sisters were afraid Markle joining the family would “push them out of the royal spotlight,” a source told the disreputable site that Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were feeling “troubled.” Gossip Cop checked in with our Buckingham Palace source who assured us the story was utter “nonsense.”