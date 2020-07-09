Princess Beatrice Planning To Get Married In The United States This Summer?

Is Princess Beatrice getting married in the United States this summer? That ludicrous claim has been published in one of this week’s tabloids, but it’s totally bogus. Gossip Cop can debunk it.
Princess Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi had originally planned to wed on May 29 in London but, like many engaged couples, had to postpone the event. Now, according to Heat, they’re planning on relocating the wedding to the United States. “A big celebration in England is out of the question at the moment,” a shady “insider” tells the tabloid, “but Beatrice and Edo love America, so they’re looking at New York.” A “few close friends and family” are expected to attend the outdoor ceremony, which apparently will take place “before the end of summer.”
The royal family, the insider says, won’t be happy about the location change, as the ceremony was supposedly “meant to be a national event” and a “distraction” from the ongoing Prince Andrew scandal. “This will cause a stir,” the tipster continues, “but Bea says it’ll take the pressure off trying to find another day everyone can do, and ease concerns about spending taxpayers’ money.”
This tabloid can’t possibly expect us to believe this claim, right? First of all, what about this new wedding plan (including travel and lodging) wouldn’t cost taxpayer money? Second, why wouldn’t they just follow through with their plan to marry at St. James’ Palace? After it was announced that the original event had been cancelled, People reported that Princess Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi had “no plans to switch venues” and that “they aren’t even thinking about their wedding at this time.” Why would the completely change their minds on that?
Third… come on, y’all. We’ve been over this. There’s kind of a global pandemic going on. Non-essential international travel is strongly discouraged. British travelers returning from the US are required to quarantine for two weeks upon return. Now really isn’t the time to be trying to convince us Princess Beatrice wants to run off to New York to get married.
It should also be noted that when it comes to reporting on the royal family, Heat is far more interesting in stirring up salacious rumors than printing anything factual. Princess Beatrice’s cousin Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan Markle, have served as its most frequent targets. In November of last year, the outlet claimed incorrectly that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were expecting a second child. Said baby, another shady tipster claimed, would be arriving in May. As Gossip Cop pointed out several months later, no such baby ever arrived.
This past April, Gossip Cop called out the tabloid for writing that Prince Harry and Markle would be renewing their vows in Hollywood. Another “insider” told the outlet that the Sussexes wanted a “fresh start,” both “practically and spiritually,” as renewing their vows in the US would supposedly “help Harry’s visa status.” That statement is total nonsense—it’s not like renewing their vows would get them a second, American marriage license. Plus, we have to ask again: does this magazine not realize that there’s a global pandemic going on? International travel and public gatherings are a bit frowned upon right now.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.