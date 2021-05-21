Princess Beatrice Moving To Italy To Escape Andrew Drama?

Are Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi moving to Italy? That’s the story one tabloid was pushing ten months ago. Gossip Cop investigates the claims.

Princess Beatrice Planning To ‘Start A New Life’ In Italy?

According to a report from New Idea, Princess Beatrice has had it with life in England and wants a fresh start in a new country. Since her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple is apparently craving a change of scenery and have their sights set on Italy.

Royal columnist Phil Dampier insists that “it wouldn’t surprise” him if the couple decided to cross the pond over to Italy since Mozzi is a descendant of an Italian noble family. But the couple’s connections aren’t drawing them to Italy as much as the UK is pushing them away. Dampier speculates that recent events in Beatrice’s life, like her delayed nuptials and her father’s involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, are the catalyst for their potential move. “She is not a working royal and she deserves to be happy,” attests Dampier.

While Beatrice is trying to put some distance between her and the rest of the royal family, Italy isn’t too far for comfort. “Italy is only a couple of hours away from the UK and the Yorks use planes like buses, so it wouldn’t be a problem,” Dampier assures the tabloid.

Princess Beatrice Wanting ‘To Get Away From It All’?

So, did Beatrice and Mozzi ever take the leap and flee to Italy? Not at all, and it’s abundantly clear now that they never planned to. It’s worth noting, this story was published a year ago, so with hindsight, it’s also clear the claim wasn’t at all factual.

The article, entitled “Bea & Edo moving To Italy,” was a total bait-and-switch. The title of the report suggested that the couple was indeed in the process of moving, while the actual story merely speculated that they might decide to move there. While the last year no doubt brought its difficulties for Beatrice and her family, the princess wasn’t being chased out of the UK as the tabloid suggested. It seems that someone looked at Beatrice’s recent dramas and her Italian fiance and completely fabricated a story from that.

Less than a month after the report was published, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were wed at Windsor castle. She and her husband have settled nicely into their St. James Palace residence, and haven’t revealed any intention of moving. On the contrary, the couple just announced that they are expecting a baby in autumn, and it’s unlikely the expectant parents are looking to upend their lives at a time like this.

The Tabloid On The Royals

Besides, no fan of the royals should treat New Idea as anything more than fiction. Earlier this year, the tabloid reported that Prince Andrew was “forcing” Sarah Fergusson to remarry him. Then the magazine insisted that Beatrice and Mozzi were divorcing after only a few months of marriage. It also pit Camilla Parker Bowles and Princess Eugenie against each other. Most recently, the publication claimed the queen had disowned Prince Andrew, leaving him “homeless and broke.” It’s obvious that New Idea is no stranger to crafting elaborate lies about the royals.

