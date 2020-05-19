Princess Beatrice Moving Into Prince Harry’s Old House, Frogmore Cottage?

Furthermore, although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not currently residing in the UK, it's clear they intend to keep Frogmore Cottage for their own use. Just a couple days ago it was reported that the couple has started paying rent on the cottage, plus extra to pay off renovations that the property had undergone while they were living there, and which were originally paid for with taxpayer money. They agreed to pay back the costs when they stepped down as senior royals. Clearly, Frogmore Cottage is not open for a new permanent resident.