Princess Beatrice Moving Into Prince Harry’s Old House, Frogmore Cottage?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Are Princess Beatrice and her fiancé Edo Mapelli Mozzi moving into the house Prince Harry and Meghan Markle once lived in? Yes, according to one tabloid article this week. Gossip Cop can help explain what’s going on.

According to the latest issue of New Idea, Princess Beatrice and her husband-to-be, Mapelli Mozzi, are considering moving into Prince Harry and Markle’s England residence, Frogmore Cottage. The tabloid claims that Mapelli Mozzi “prompted speculation” that he was leaving current residence when he posted apartment photos to his Instagram account with the caption, “hard to say goodbye to this.” The couple, the outlet says, have agreed that Frogmore would be the “perfect” new home to move to, though they don’t actually cite any sources on that claim.

The tabloid further contends that Princess Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi are looking to take over the Sussexes jobs. Phil Dampier, a longtime journalist of the royal family, tells the tabloid that Princess Beatrice and her sister Princess Eugenie would “gladly step up and do some royal jobs if they were allowed” in the absence of Prince Harry and his wife. Neither princess is considered a “full-time royal,” but both would be interested in getting the promotion, the tabloid says.

It’s entirely possible that the Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie could step to fill the role Prince Harry left vacant. But as for the rest of the story, Gossip Cop can set the record straight there. It’s false.

Whether or not Princess Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi move to a new house at some point in the future, this story is bogus. Mapelli Mozzi made that post on Instagram because he’s a property developer who frequently posts about his company, Banda Property. He wasn’t saying goodbye to a residence he’s moving out of, he was just promoting his company by displaying an apartment Banda had recently renovated and sold.

Furthermore, although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not currently residing in the UK, it’s clear they intend to keep Frogmore Cottage for their own use. Just a couple days ago it was reported that the couple has started paying rent on the cottage, plus extra to pay off renovations that the property had undergone while they were living there, and which were originally paid for with taxpayer money. They agreed to pay back the costs when they stepped down as senior royals. Clearly, Frogmore Cottage is not open for a new permanent resident.

