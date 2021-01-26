Princess Beatrice Marriage 'At Breaking Point'?

Is Princess Beatrice’s marriage to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in crisis? Gossip Cop is suspicious of the story, so we're investigating the report. Here’s what we know.
“Beatrice Reaches Breaking Point!” reads the headline for New Idea’s latest article. The tabloid claims the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York was spotted "forcing a smile" with her new husband. This sparked rumors the pair’s marriage isn’t doing well.
Princess Beatrice privately wed Mozzi six months ago after having to delay the ceremony due to COVID-19. The magazine asserts the princess is having a hard time dealing with the backlash her “disgraced” father is currently facing. The Duke of York suspended his public duties after allegations claimed he's connected to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. “Poor Bea. It’s been a very tough few months for her and she has spent most of it being completely stressed out,” an insider reveals.
The source continues, “She’s tried her best not let all of her drama affect her marriage, but with current lockdowns and everything going on with her father, it’s really taken a toll on them.” The publication discloses “friends” of the British royal are worried her marriage to the property developer could soon be in a crisis if the princess doesn’t start working through some of her family issues now.
“The last thing anyone wants to see is Bea and Edo fall apart. They should still be in their honeymoon period. Everyone is hoping they can get through this difficult period and come out the other side unscathed,” the insider concludes.
While Gossip Cop can’t speak on how Prince Andrew’s current public scrutiny is affected his daughters, we do think it’s farfetched to suggest Princess Beatrice is having marital woes from a picture. Tabloids often use the picture troupe to allege something wrong in a celebrities’ or royal family member's marriage when we’ve found that to be quite the opposite. Also, Sarah, the Duchess of York, gave an exclusive interview with Life & Style and spoke about her daughter’s marriage, and from what she reveals, it doesn’t sound like the princess’ marriage is in any peril, with Ferguson saying,
I have never seen Beatrice as happy as she is right now with Edo and I wish them all the love and happiness in the world for their future.
Gossip Cop doesn’t trust the words of New Idea when the magazine has been wrong before. Last May, the tabloid asserted Princess Beatrice would live in the same cottage Prince Hary and Meghan Markle once resided in. Gossip Cop clarified that the report wasn’t true and there was no evidence to suggest otherwise. Princess Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie briefly resided in Frogmore Cottage, but has since moved back into the family home with her parents.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
