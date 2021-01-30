Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Marriage 'In Crisis' After Six Months?

The ninth person in the royal line of succession, Princess Beatrice, got married last year to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. One tabloid claims that their marriage is already “in crisis.” Gossip Cop investigates.
According to Star, Princess Beatrice and Mozzi “really got off on the wrong foot” when they had to have a severely pared-down wedding by royal standards because of COVID-19. Only six months into the marriage and “their marriage is already falling apart” due to constant bickering, an insider says. “Beatrice had this idea that being Edoardo’s wife would be all rainbows and unicorns but she’s realizing that’s not real life.”
Princess Beatrice reportedly “has become moody and hard to be around.” She’s upset that Mozzi is friendly with his ex Dara Huang, with whom he shares a child. “Whenever Beatrice is around Dara,” an insider says, “she’ll affectionately touch Edo’s hand or face” as a “subtle way of saying, ‘he’s mine.’” Her “insecurities really get on his nerves at times, and there’s talk they’ve gotten into huge fights over her possessive streak."
To make matters worse, Queen Elizabeth is now demanding that the couple pays for their wedding. “She’s absolutely livid that Beatrice wasted” $2 million dollars for the wedding, the source says. Princess Beatrice “is so disappointed that she didn’t get to have a perfect wedding." Despite all these trials, the article concludes by saying that the couple is determined to “pull through.”
This story is very similar to one in New Idea last week. That story said the two were “in crisis” because Princess Beatrice was finding it difficult to cope with the public scrutiny directed at her father, Prince Andrew. It claimed, as this one does, that the marriage could be in jeopardy right out of the gate, but Gossip Cop busted it because there’s no evidence that the marriage is in peril at all.
Getting married will inevitably cause difficulties, but this tabloid provides no evidence whatsoever that Princess Beatrice and Mozzi are struggling other than questionable “insider” testimony. The couple went out for a stroll in London earlier this week as they do often, so it doesn’t look like they’re living separate lives.
This is the same tabloid that said Princess Eugenie was in a “royal wedding smackdown” with Meghan Markle, which was totally false. We also busted its story claiming that Prince Harry and Markle had secretly filmed the royal family for use in a tell-all documentary and recently debunked a preposterous story about Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles fighting over who will be the next queen. These stories are sensational and absurd, so it’s pretty hard to believe this tabloid would have legitimate insight into Princess Beatrice’s life.
Princess Beatrice is a fairly private person as well, so it’s difficult to believe these “insiders” would be trusted with information like this. It’s not easy to have to revise wedding plans, but Princess Beatrice and Mozzi are still in their honeymoon period. Gossip Cop is busting this repeated story.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
