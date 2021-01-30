Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Marriage 'In Crisis' After Six Months?

Where Have We Heard This Before?

This story is very similar to one in New Idea last week. That story said the two were “in crisis” because Princess Beatrice was finding it difficult to cope with the public scrutiny directed at her father, Prince Andrew. It claimed, as this one does, that the marriage could be in jeopardy right out of the gate, but Gossip Cop busted it because there’s no evidence that the marriage is in peril at all.