Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Expecting First Baby

There must be a royal baby boom going on, because Princess Beatrice and her new husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have announced that they’re expecting their first child together! Princess Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie, welcomed her first son earlier this year and with Meghan Markle expecting her second child to arrive this summer, the British royal family is expanding by leaps and bounds.

Buckingham Palace Announces Princess Beatrice’s First Pregnancy

The announcement came via a statement from Buckingham Palace. It read, quite simply, “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year.” In keeping with royal tradition, the statement continued, “The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”

It is a tradition for royal couples to inform Queen Elizabeth about upcoming births before letting anyone else in on the happy baby news. Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapeli Mozzi married just 10 short months ago in a small, intimate ceremony after their original plans for a grander, late May wedding fell through over concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

With Meghan Markle expecting the birth of her first daughter sometime in the upcoming weeks, Princess Beatrice’s autumn baby will be Queen Elizabeth’s 12th great-grandchild. The princess is also stepmother to Mozzi’s son from a previous relationship, Christopher Woolf, also affectionately known as “Wolfie.” A source previously told People, “Beatrice is a wonderful and very hands-on stepmom,” adding that the princess had “embraced [Wolfie] as part of her life from the outset.”

Princess Beatrice Is Already A Super Stepmom

Insiders have already sung their praises for Mozzi and Princess Beatrice’s parenting skills, telling the magazine, “Edo is easily one of the best dads, he is so involved, and Beatrice is already showing that she’s a fantastic step-mummy. They’ve been on family vacations together [with his son]. They are really happy.” The pair are likely over-the-moon with their latest baby news.

As is the case with most of the royals, the tabloids have been eager for Princess Beatrice’s first pregnancy. Perhaps too eager, since many of the more unscrupulous outlets have claimed she was pregnant way before she actually was. One tabloid claimed Princess Beatrice was either pregnant during her secret wedding or shortly afterwards, but that rumor was clearly false. Many other outlets have insinuated that there is tension in Princess Beatrice’s marriage to Mozzi and that the two have even considered splitting up. Obviously the couple couldn’t be happier together with their expanding family, which makes those rumors all the more ridiculous.

More News From Gossip Cop

This Natural Skincare Line Is The Time Machine In A Bottle You’ve Been Searching For



‘Desolate’ Kanye West Over 300 Pounds Without Kim Kardashian Around To Curb His ‘Gobbling’?



‘Spoiled Brat’ Tori Spelling’s Marriage To Dean McDermott Over Per Report



Michael Douglas Relapsing After Death Of Parents?



Why Tony Dokoupil Won’t Be On ‘CBS This Morning’ For A While