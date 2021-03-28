Gossip Cop

 by Deb Taylor
Royals

Princess Beatrice And Her Husband ‘Following In Cousin Prince Harry’s Footsteps’?

Griffin Matis
5:00 pm, March 28, 2021
Princess Beatrice looking down on the left, Prince Harry on the right, laughing
(Getty Images)

One outlet reports that Princess Beatrice seems to have been inspired by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s choices. The story says that the daughter of the Duke of York is ready to get out of the United Kingdom for good. Here’s what we know.

Princess Beatrice Abandoning The UK?

According to OK!, Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, “may be following in cousin Prince Harry’s footsteps,” but it won’t be with an interview with Oprah Winfrey. Instead, they’re reportedly “contemplating a move to the States” much like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s move to Los Angeles in March 2020. However, the couple won’t be heading as far west as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“It won’t happen right away, because they’re expected to carry out royal duties for a while,” an inside source tells the outlet. “But they both love life on the East Coast, so they’re preparing plans for when the time is right.” The tipster reveals that New York City is the likely landing spot for the two, especially since Princess Beatrice spent three years in the Big Apple as a business consultant. “She’ll always respect her royal roots, but the best time of Beatrice’s life was when she lived in Manhattan — and that’s something she wants to experience with Edo,” the insider concludes. “They both agree it’s the best place, bar none, for fun and opportunity.”

What’s Really Going On

Since this rumor initially emerged, there have been no plans or even hints that Princess Beatrice plans to live in the United States full-time. Like a lot of tabloid tales, this story is based on an extremely stretched element of truth that got turned into a made-up narrative. In this case, Princess Beatrice’s time in New York got warped into a story about her bailing on the royal family. Even before COVID-19 changed the world, she already had a stake in New York due to her position as vice president of partnerships and strategy at the software firm Afiniti.

That being said, the couple still resides at St. James’s Palace in London, and besides the fact living in a palace is far better than trying to deal with New York real estate, there’s another important reason the two will stay in London for the foreseeable future. When Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, she became a step-mother to his son from his previous relationship. As a result, it’s necessary for the couple to stay close to Mozzi’s son in West London, so the possibility of a permanent move to the States is essentially nil.

OK! also has a historically bad track record when it comes to reporting on Princess Beatrice’s family. The tabloid claimed that she was cancelling her wedding due to the controversy surrounding her father. It also published a misleading story about Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie, talking to the queen about banning Prince Andrew from seeing his grandchild. There’s been no shortage of royal revelations the past few weeks, but OK! has no idea what’s really going on with the family.

