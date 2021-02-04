Princess Anne Taking Throne From Prince Charles?

Last year, a tabloid claimed that Prince Charles and Princess Anne duked it out over the throne. Gossip Cop looked into the report at the time. Now, we’re taking a look back at the story.
Around this time last year, Woman’s Day declared that there was a battle over the throne taking place between Prince Charles and Princess Anne. The magazine proclaimed that Queen Elizabeth was starting to favor her daughter to succeed as monarch. A palace courtier revealed to the tabloid, “As she has gotten older, she's gotten closer to Anne than ever before and realizes that her family would be much better off if Anne was the leader over Charles."
The informant, who was said to have inside knowledge about the royal family, continued, saying, “Last year, Charles seemed to realize he was in a precarious position — not only in the public's eyes but mainly in his mother's. Since then he's mounted a full-on campaign to convince everyone he's fit to be king, but he's not sure he's done quite enough to win his mother's approval.” The source further added, “Anne's extremely competitive, and there's no doubt she'll take any chance she gets to leapfrog her brother... Charles has a real popularity contest on his hands, and he's not certain his family is in his corner."
Gossip Cop wasted no time in correcting the bogus report. We explained that the queen does not have the authority to change the line of succession. Therefore, even if the British monarch began to “favor” her daughter, she wouldn’t be able to do anything about it. The only way Princess Anne would ever get the throne is if her eldest brother denounced his title. But even then, his children and grandchildren are still ahead of her. Simply put, there’s no way Princess Anne could become queen.
It’s not shocking that this report from Woman’s Day was wrong. The tabloid has often purported some sort of drama was taking place in the royal family. Last year, the magazine alleged that Prince Charles was being crowned in a secret ceremony. Again, the only way Prince Charles will become king is if his mother passes on or she steps down from the throne, making this story incorrect.
Not too long afterward, the publication asserted that Prince Charles was kicked out of Buckingham Palace because of the backlash he received over the series The Crown. Gossip Cop busted the absurd story and also found no evidence to support this rumor. In short, whether the tabloids like it or not, Prince Charles will become king.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
