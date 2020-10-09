Princess Anne 'Fighting' With Camilla Parker Bowles Over Who Will Sit On The Throne Next, According To New Report

Prince Charles is currently the longest-reigning monarch-in-waiting in the history of the British empire. Tabloids often speculate that he could be passed over in favor of his son Prince William, but one magazine is singing a different tune altogether. As a way of getting back at Camilla Parker Bowles for stealing a boyfriend decades ago, Princess Anne is attempting to convince Queen Elizabeth to hand the crown to her. This is the stuff wars would start over in previous centuries, so Gossip Cop is investigating.