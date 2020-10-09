Princess Anne 'Fighting' With Camilla Parker Bowles Over Who Will Sit On The Throne Next, According To New Report

Prince Charles is currently the longest-reigning monarch-in-waiting in the history of the British empire. Tabloids often speculate that he could be passed over in favor of his son Prince William, but one magazine is singing a different tune altogether. As a way of getting back at Camilla Parker Bowles for stealing a boyfriend decades ago, Princess Anne is attempting to convince Queen Elizabeth to hand the crown to her. This is the stuff wars would start over in previous centuries, so Gossip Cop is investigating.
According to Woman’s Day, Princess Anne has harbored a grudge against Bowles since the 1970s. “It’s long been thought by friends that [Andrew Parker Bowles] was… Anne’s true love,” sources tell the tabloid. “She didn’t ever forgive Camilla for ruining everything” even after Bowles married her brother Prince Charles. The two dated the same man, and Princess Anne is only now “exacting revenge on her former romantic rival Camilla.”
That revenge will take the form of stealing the throne from her brother, Bowles’s husband. “Anne has mounted a case with the Queen to say she should be the next in line” at least until Prince William is ready for the crown. Princess Anne “feels that Charles and Camilla have made a mockery of their role” ever since their famous affair.
A source adds that the mockery has “only gotten worse since they failed to manage Harry and Meghan’s departure.” Bowles “is aware of Anne’s dislike for her,” but she still plans to “fight back big time” if the crown is taken from her husband.” The article concludes by saying “Anne might be tough but Camilla is no pushover.”
The tabloid reduces Princess Anne down to the stereotype of the jealous ex-girlfriend who only exists to get revenge on the other woman. She’s an Olympian and has married twice since dating Andrew Parker Bowles. Plus, Bowles only married Camilla years after dating the Duchess of Windsor. Why would Princess Anne perform a coup now of all times? If she ever had ill feelings, it’s safe to say she’s completely moved on.
This isn’t even the first time this tabloid has published this story. Back in February Gossip Cop busted Woman’s Day for saying Princess Anne “takes the crown” from her brother. In that almost identical story, she felt she could rule better than her brother ever could. The only difference is the target of her jealous rage: Prince Charles instead of Bowles. It was bogus then, and it’s bogus now.
The use of the phrase “it’s long been thought by friends” is the tabloid's way of acting like a huge rivalry has always existed. Old thoughts from friends, even if they existed, would not be proof that Princess Anne is trying to steal the throne. Prince Charles is next in line to be King no matter what ludicrous story the tabloids think to cook up.
The so-called “royal insiders” have proven time and again to know nothing at all. The tabloid claimed Queen Elizabeth was going to hand the kingdom over to Kate Middleton, which feels like something worth mentioning in this story, but it isn’t. Last month, it claimed Prince Charles had secretly been crowned King. Of course, none of this is remotely true.
Woman’s Day cannot keep a consistent narrative of who sits on the throne. It’s Queen Elizabeth and will be Prince Charles after her, no matter what Princess Anne related drama gets made-up.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.