Prince William's Train Tour Proof The Queen Will Name Him Next King?

Prince Charles is the longest waiting heir-apparent in the history of Britain. Tabloids constantly ay he may never be King, as Queen Elizabeth could choose to hand the crown over to his son Prince William instead. Is a new train trip evidence that the queen will give Prince William the realm? Gossip Cop investigates.
According to Woman’s Day, Queen Elizabeth granting Prince William and Kate Middleton permission to use her locomotive “to undertake a three-day tour of the UK” was the “‘clearest sign yet’ that she feels the crown should skip her 72-year-old son and be passed down to William.” The queen understands that Prince Charles would love to use her train, “her pride and joy, handed down through the generations from Queen Victoria,” but she’s concerned about her son’s health.
Prince Charles “insists he’s fine to travel and would have loved the added the touch of using his mother’s train,” especially after the bad press he’s received thanks to The Crown, but this slight has him worry that she’s lost faith in him. The tabloid has been told that the queen has feared “since he was a boy that he doesn’t have what it takes to rule.” The article concludes by saying “she would much prefer to hand the power to William, who has done everything right since marrying” Middleton.
This tabloid acts like riding the royal train is a lifelong goal of Prince Charles, but he’s ridden it many times. He rode the royal train for the first part of his honeymoon with Princess Diana, and again in 2005 to speak with some children. It's true that Prince William and Kate Middleton are using the royal train to thank key workers during COVID-19, but there’s no sign that this crushed Prince Charles.
As Gossip Cop has explained time and time again, Prince Charles will be King of England when Queen Elizabeth dies. She has no plans to stepdown, and changing the heir to the throne is not something that can happen on a whim anyway. This story took a train ride from Prince William and spun it wildly to somehow prove he would be king when this is simply not the case.
We recently busted this tabloid when it said COVID-19 had sparked a succession crisis by saying the line extends well beyond Prince Charles and Prince William. This tabloid also claimed Kate Middleton has been crowned queen then, 11 months later, said Prince Charles was crowned King. There is no consistency to be found in these reports, other than them being consistently wrong. Prince William is riding a train his father has been on many times, but this changes nothing about the line of succession.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
Kate Middleton Pregnant, Prince William Battling Cancer, Prince Harry Off To Rehab - This Week's Top Royal Rumors
Sharon Osbourne's 'Diva' Behavior Getting Her Fired From 'The Talk'?
Who is Tom Selleck’s Daughter? All About Hannah Margaret Selleck
Report: Barbra Streisand 'Blindsided' By Divorce Papers
Ben Affleck's Relationship With Ana de Armas On The Rocks Due To 'Deep Water' Reshoots?
Who Is Shaq's Girlfriend? An Inside Look At Shaquille O'Neal And The Women He’s Dated