Prince William's Train Tour Proof The Queen Will Name Him Next King?

Prince Charles “insists he’s fine to travel and would have loved the added the touch of using his mother’s train,” especially after the bad press he’s received thanks to The Crown, but this slight has him worry that she’s lost faith in him. The tabloid has been told that the queen has feared “since he was a boy that he doesn’t have what it takes to rule.” The article concludes by saying “she would much prefer to hand the power to William, who has done everything right since marrying” Middleton.