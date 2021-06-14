Prince William’s ‘Crisis Meeting,’ Meghan Markle’s ‘$10 Million’ Royal Theft, And This Week’s Royal Stories

The royal family has obviously been struggling with some things the past few months, and as a whole, The Firm’s 2021 hasn’t gone all that well. Gossip Cop has been busy reporting on all of the news surrounding the royals, as well as the non-stop rumors about its members. Here’s what you might’ve missed from this week.

(Naresh777/Shutterstock.com)

Meghan Markle Fled The UK With $10 Million Worth Of Jewels?

According to this story from the National Enquirer, Markle’s exit from the United Kingdom saw her absconding with a share of jewelry and accessories from the royal collection. “She watched the queen shower Kate with diamonds and rubies and vowed to get revenge on them both,” a royal insider shared. “Who knows how many other treasures she walked off with!” We laid out the story here.

(Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Reports Say Prince Charles, Prince William Both Trying To Seize Throne From Queen Elizabeth Before Her Death

All eyes are on the throne after the death of Prince Philip, and there’s been a lot of speculation about possible changes to the royal lineage. A number of reports have said that Prince Charles, who is next in line for the throne, and his eldest son are independently working to the claim the crown before Queen Elizabeth dies. Here’s what’s going on.

(Mr Pics/Shutterstock.com)

Why People Are Mad About Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Daughter’s Controversial Name

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their second child, a baby girl that they chose to name Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. While a happy and healthy baby would generally be good news to most people, some have taken umbrage with the name. We explained the complaints here.

(Isaaack/Shutterstock.com)

Report: Prince William Calls ‘Crisis Meeting’ To Discuss ‘Nightmare’ Prince Harry

According to this story, Prince Harry’s “slanderous” comments have every member of the royal family up in arms, including his older brother. Prince William convinced his grandmother to call a meeting to address Harry’s actions. “William already has considerable power within the family, so everyone kowtowed,” an insider says. This is what we found in our investigation.

(Isaaack/Shutterstock.com)

‘Overwhelmed’ Kate Middleton ‘Lashed Out’ At Prince William Over Parenting Squabbles?

Quarantine life has been hard for pretty much everyone, but it’s apparently contributed to some problems between Prince William and Kate Middleton. Life & Style reports that she’s fed up with doing all of the parenting work. “On more than one occasion,” a source explains, “Kate’s lashed out at William for not pulling his weight with the kids’ homeschooling and other chores.” Here’s what’s going on between the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.