Prince William's COVID Diagnosis Causing Line Of Succession Crisis?

The tabloid then describes what would happen should Prince William and Prince Charles both pass away: “7-year-old George would be crowned king and a regency council would be appointed to carry out duties in his name until he’s 18.” This is mortifying, the magazine and an anonymous source say, as the highest-ranking royals would then be “Harry and Prince Andrew,” whom the tabloid describes as “two of the most controversial royals in history.” The article closes by saying, beyond the “complete heartbreak of losing her husband, the consequences [Middleton] and George were facing was nothing short of terrifying.”