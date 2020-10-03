Prince William Worried Kate Middleton Has An Eating Disorder Like Princess Diana?

The reason for her stress? Meghan Markle of course. “Kate’s workload is twice what it used to be” now that Markle has gone to America. Add on the pressure of “homeschooling George and Charlotte,” and we can see why Prince William has “turned to the queen and his father” for emotional support. The article concludes by saying, though her condition is not diagnosed and Prince William “isn’t a doctor,” an intervention may happen “if things get much worse.”