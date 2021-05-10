Prince William Worried About Kate Middleton’s Anorexia?

Is Kate Middleton emaciated? One cover story this week says that Prince William is worried that Middleton is losing weight as a means of coping through the death of Prince Philip. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Princess Kate Cracking Under Pressure’

In its cover story, Life & Style reports that Middleton has an eating disorder. As she and Prince William celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary, the couple is reportedly secretly struggling. A source says, “Kate’s so busy and overwhelmed that she picks at her food and rarely finishes a meal.”

Friends of Middleton have been concerned about her weight for years because not eating is her method for controlling anxiety. An insider says, “No one is more worried than William” for his wife’s weight. She’s gone from around 130 or 135 pounds down to around 110 or 115 pounds.

The blame lays at the feet of Meghan Markle. A source says, “Since Harry and Meghan went out of their way to destroy the royal family’s good name… Kate’s been under an enormous amount of pressure to help save the monarchy, and the cracks are starting to show.” The death of Prince Philip only pushed Middleton further over the edge.

The ensuing funeral, which included a reunion with Prince Harry, left Middleton even more exhausted. A source says, “She hasn’t had a break since the funeral,” and everyone’s been too busy to help Middleton out. Prince William has now reportedly hired a therapist to help her talk through her issues.

Familiar Fears For Kate Middleton?

In July of last year, this exact tabloid claimed that Kate Middleton was getting too thin, leaving Prince William worried. That story was just updated to capitalize on the death of Prince Philip and push blame on Meghan Markle. Middleton’s weight is not Markle’s responsibility, and there’s no need to bring Middleton’s body into the conversation in the first place.

Gossip Cop is sickened by this story. A rep for Middleton denies that Middleton is in crisis. This story’s heart is in the wrong place, for it seeks to make Middleton’s body a matter of public dispute. She and Prince William shared some cute photos for their anniversary, and, well, she looks exactly like you’d expect Kate Middleton to look.

Middleton’s always had a slender figure, so there’s really no reason for this story to exist. Unlike this tabloid, Gossip Cop isn’t going to pretend to know what Middleton’s coping mechanisms are when dealing with stress. We do know that tabloids love to critique women’s bodies for being too small or too large. This is a tired trope from a tired tabloid.

Other Middleton Myths

This tabloid has an unhealthy obsession with Kate Middleton’s waist. If it’s not calling her underweight, then Life & Style is inventing pregnancies. We’ve debunked this outlet multiple times for saying Middleton was pregnant when she wasn’t.

We also debunked its bizarre fan fiction-like story about Middleton’s birthday party. The tabloid completely invented a surprise party for Middleton that never happened. It was rather strange and is just further evidence that this tabloid can’t be trusted. Since Middleton looks the same as she always has, there’s no cause for alarm.

