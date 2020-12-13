Prince William Still Becoming King In $1 Billion Coronation In 2020?

In 2019, a tabloid reported that Prince William and Kate Middleton would be crowned the next king and queen by Queen Elizabeth II in 2020. Gossip Cop, however, investigated the suspicious story when it came out. Since the year is coming to a close, we’re revisiting the tale and if the British monarch will still make this a reality.
Around this time last year, In Touch alleged Queen Elizabeth II had second thoughts about her son, Prince Charles, who is the rightful heir to the throne, becoming king. The tabloid maintained that the queen held a family meeting and announced that Prince William and Kate Middleton would be the next king and queen of the United Kingdom.
According to a “palace insider,” Queen Elizabeth II “deemed it better than William and Kate take the throne. To put it frankly, she doubted whether Prince Charles possessed the right personality traits to take on the crown. It's important to the queen for her successor to be popular." The anonymous insider then claimed that the coronation would cost $1 billion, and the event would take place by the summer of 2020.
Gossip Cop wasn’t easily fooled by the bogus account and quickly corrected the narrative. First, this wasn’t the only time the tabloids have asserted that Prince William and Kate Middleton were taking over the throne or skipping the line of succession. While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are next in line after Prince Charles, the only way Prince William will become heir-apparent is if his father passes away or decides to abdicate the throne. Nonetheless, we busted the phony piece when it came out.
Additionally, Queen Elizabeth II never made a declaration. The summer has come and gone, and the year is coming to a close. There haven’t been any reports from more reliable outlets or from Buckingham Palace that Prince William took the throne from his father or grandmother.
Also, In Touch is hardly the most trustworthy source when it comes to the British royal family. Two years ago, the magazine ran a similar account when it purported that Kate Middleton was hand-selected by Queen Elizabeth II to be the next queen. Last March, the tabloid asserted that Middleton was pregnant with a fourth child. And let’s not forget the time the publication claimed Middleton and Meghan Markle were expecting at the same time. Simply put, the tabloids are probably the worst place to get information on in regards to the royals — or any celebrity for that matter.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
