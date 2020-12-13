Prince William Still Becoming King In $1 Billion Coronation In 2020?

The Tabloids Can't Be Trusted When It Comes To The Royal Family

Also, In Touch is hardly the most trustworthy source when it comes to the British royal family. Two years ago, the magazine ran a similar account when it purported that Kate Middleton was hand-selected by Queen Elizabeth II to be the next queen. Last March, the tabloid asserted that Middleton was pregnant with a fourth child. And let’s not forget the time the publication claimed Middleton and Meghan Markle were expecting at the same time. Simply put, the tabloids are probably the worst place to get information on in regards to the royals — or any celebrity for that matter.