Prince William Secretly Coronated King As Queen Elizabeth Plans To Step Down?

Is Prince William the King of England? One front-page story says Queen Elizabeth has decided to step down to save the monarchy. Gossip Cop investigates this popular rumor.

Prince William’s ‘Secret Coronation’

The cover story of New Idea says that Prince William and Kate Middleton have been crowned king and queen. As the royal family reels from the Prince Andrew scandal, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to leave for the states, Queen Elizabeth has devised a plan to save the monarchy. She’s informed Prince Charles that he will be passed over so Prince William and Kate Middleton can take over the commonwealth.

A royal expert says, “King Charles III is hardly equipped by either appearance or habits to bring a breath of fresh air and reform the monarchy.” Prince William is younger and makes reform look effortless. Preparations are already underway to officially announce that Prince William will be king, and a secret coronation ceremony is planned for April 28.

Will Prince William Be King?

The title of this story, in gigantic letters, says “King William And Queen Kate.” The cover promises the same thing, but the story isn’t about a secret coronation. Instead, it says the family is preparing for a coronation. It acts as if the scandalous thing has happened, only to pull the rug out in the story itself.

This is a bait-and-switch story from a tabloid notorious for them. New Idea once promised an exclusive interview with Kate Middleton, only to print an interview about Middleton. It’s claimed at various times that Middleton, Prince Charles, and Queen Elizabeth had landed in California to confront Meghan Markle, but each of these stories backtracked to say they were all planning trips. These stories are willfully misleading and prove that New Idea is more interested in selling magazines than telling true stories.

Queen Is Not Stepping Down

As Gossip Cop has proven loads of times before, Queen Elizabeth is not going to step down. Even in the wake of Prince Philip’s death, Queen Elizabeth will not abdicate the throne. This story is just one of many totally false stories that misunderstand how the line of succession works.

Queen Elizabeth doesn’t have the authority to name her successor. Parliament does. Furthermore, why would the royal family want to do a secret coronation? If this is their plan to “save the monarchy,” then surely it would want Prince William’s crowning to be as public as possible. This story is unbelievable and completely false.

More News From Gossip Cop

Why Prince Harry Won’t Salute At Prince Philip’s Funeral

Report: ‘Frail And Feeble’ Ozzy Osbourne Headed ‘To The Grave’

This Controversial Shoe Is the Biggest Footwear Trend Of 2021

Katie Holmes Planning Wedding At Historic New York Church?

Chris Hemsworth Still ‘Jealous’ Of Wife Elsa Pataky’s Relationship With Ex?