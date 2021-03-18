Prince William ‘Protective’ Of Kate Middleton Following Meghan Markle Interview

Recent reports indicate that Prince William is upset with his sister-in-law Meghan Markle for remarks she made about his wife, Kate Middleton, during her interview with Oprah Winfrey. Markle admitted in the bombshell interview that one of the most infamous tabloid stories, which claimed Markle made Middleton cry in the days leading up to the wedding was false and that “the reverse happened.”

Meghan Markle’s Claims Unleash Prince William’s “Protective” Side

That line from the interview caused quite a stir in Buckingham Palace, an impressive feat considering the fact that several other shocking allegations were made by both Prince Harry and Markle during the chat. A respected biographer, who has written about both Prince William and Prince Harry, told People, “William is very protective of Kate and can get very angry,” adding, “For Meghan to name Kate in a negative light is worse than being attacked himself.”

Though Markle insisted that she didn’t want to be “disparaging to anyone,” a palace source told People that there was definite “anger” over Markle’s revelations. “There were genuinely mixed emotions and deep sorrow and shock there too,” the source added, no doubt in reaction to Markle’s claims of suicidal thoughts among other disclosures made in the interview.

The tension between Prince William and Prince Harry has not escaped the tabloids’ notice. Many outlets have claimed that the root cause of the brothers’ rift has been on account of Meghan Markle. It’s clear that Prince Harry and Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey probably hasn’t done much to dispel those rumors, but there may still be some hope that the family could reconcile their differences.

